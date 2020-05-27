2237 Allston Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

A beautiful Single House in the heart of Montebello for lease. Newly remodeled kitchen and bathroom with brand new cabinet, granite counter top, light fixtures. (Brand new stove and range hood will be installed and not in the pictures and virtual tour yet) New tile flooring in living room and kitchen, and laminated floor in bedroom for easy cleaning. Brand new AC split unit in living room for summer time and cozy fireplace for tenant to enjoy during winter. Laundry hook ready for washer and dryer in garage. Nice size backyard with covered patio, shed, fruit trees. 2 car garage with automatic opener for easy access.

Short distance to stores, restaurants, super market, and many others. Must see!