2237 Allston Street
Last updated May 27 2020 at 4:00 PM

2237 Allston Street

2237 Allston Street · (626) 348-1863
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2237 Allston Street, Montebello, CA 90640
Montebello

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 846 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A beautiful Single House in the heart of Montebello for lease. Newly remodeled kitchen and bathroom with brand new cabinet, granite counter top, light fixtures. (Brand new stove and range hood will be installed and not in the pictures and virtual tour yet) New tile flooring in living room and kitchen, and laminated floor in bedroom for easy cleaning. Brand new AC split unit in living room for summer time and cozy fireplace for tenant to enjoy during winter. Laundry hook ready for washer and dryer in garage. Nice size backyard with covered patio, shed, fruit trees. 2 car garage with automatic opener for easy access.
Short distance to stores, restaurants, super market, and many others. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2237 Allston Street have any available units?
2237 Allston Street has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2237 Allston Street have?
Some of 2237 Allston Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2237 Allston Street currently offering any rent specials?
2237 Allston Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2237 Allston Street pet-friendly?
No, 2237 Allston Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montebello.
Does 2237 Allston Street offer parking?
Yes, 2237 Allston Street does offer parking.
Does 2237 Allston Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2237 Allston Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2237 Allston Street have a pool?
No, 2237 Allston Street does not have a pool.
Does 2237 Allston Street have accessible units?
No, 2237 Allston Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2237 Allston Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2237 Allston Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2237 Allston Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2237 Allston Street has units with air conditioning.
