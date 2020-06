Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1 Bedroom 1 Bath Remodeled Apartment for Rent in Montebello, Open House Sunday November 3, 1:00PM to 1:30PM - 1 Bed 1 Bath Remodeled Apartment for Rent

Open House Sunday November 3, 1:00PM to 1:30PM



1520 1/2 Harding Ave

Montebello CA 90640



$1500 monthly, $1500 security deposit, $500 pet deposit



Completely remodeled apartment with a modern look. New kitchen and cabinets. New paint. New flooring. AC. One car garage.



GOOD CREDIT REQUIRED, NEAR OR ABOVE 700 FICO SCORE



