1441 S Bluff Road

Amenities

hardwood floors garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage

Well maintained ranch style house on a park-like spacious corner lot, hardwood floor throughout the bedrooms and living room while kitchen features tile floor and breakfast counter, stylish and clean. Dual pane windows help saving energy and keep out noise, ceiling fans in every room enable great ventilation in the house. Enclosed back yard planted with fruit trees, spacious front and side yard with mature pine trees, feels just like a private park. Right across from Rio Hondo River, easy access to the paved hiking and biking trails along the river. Some season of the year, Canadian geese migrating to the river is a beautiful sight enjoyed by the locals. Features: fireplace, 2-car attached garage, large driveway.