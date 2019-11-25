All apartments in Montebello
1441 S Bluff Road

1441 Bluff Road · No Longer Available
Location

1441 Bluff Road, Montebello, CA 90640
Montebello

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained ranch style house on a park-like spacious corner lot, hardwood floor throughout the bedrooms and living room while kitchen features tile floor and breakfast counter, stylish and clean. Dual pane windows help saving energy and keep out noise, ceiling fans in every room enable great ventilation in the house. Enclosed back yard planted with fruit trees, spacious front and side yard with mature pine trees, feels just like a private park. Right across from Rio Hondo River, easy access to the paved hiking and biking trails along the river. Some season of the year, Canadian geese migrating to the river is a beautiful sight enjoyed by the locals. Features: fireplace, 2-car attached garage, large driveway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1441 S Bluff Road have any available units?
1441 S Bluff Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montebello, CA.
What amenities does 1441 S Bluff Road have?
Some of 1441 S Bluff Road's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1441 S Bluff Road currently offering any rent specials?
1441 S Bluff Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1441 S Bluff Road pet-friendly?
No, 1441 S Bluff Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montebello.
Does 1441 S Bluff Road offer parking?
Yes, 1441 S Bluff Road offers parking.
Does 1441 S Bluff Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1441 S Bluff Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1441 S Bluff Road have a pool?
No, 1441 S Bluff Road does not have a pool.
Does 1441 S Bluff Road have accessible units?
No, 1441 S Bluff Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1441 S Bluff Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1441 S Bluff Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1441 S Bluff Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1441 S Bluff Road does not have units with air conditioning.

