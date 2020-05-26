1013 Eucalipto Place

Amenities
This is a contemporary modern building constructed in 2017. A beautiful new community called Montebello Collection Homes are is solar-powered all-electric home. Has an open floor plan that features 2 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, approximately 1,356 sq. feet of living space, 2 staircases, built-in features, high ceilings, walk-in closet. Both bedrooms with its own bathroom and the washer and dryer are on the 3rd floor. Has 2 car garage on the first floor and security alarm system. The kitchen has wood finish cabinetry, quartz granite counter-top, convection oven, induction stove, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, and vented cooling. Close to multiple freeways, supermarkets. parks, and recreation areas.