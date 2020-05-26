1013 Eucalipto Place

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets alarm system

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities alarm system parking garage

This is a contemporary modern building constructed in 2017. A beautiful new community called Montebello Collection Homes are is solar-powered all-electric home. Has an open floor plan that features 2 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, approximately 1,356 sq. feet of living space, 2 staircases, built-in features, high ceilings, walk-in closet. Both bedrooms with its own bathroom and the washer and dryer are on the 3rd floor. Has 2 car garage on the first floor and security alarm system. The kitchen has wood finish cabinetry, quartz granite counter-top, convection oven, induction stove, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, and vented cooling. Close to multiple freeways, supermarkets. parks, and recreation areas.