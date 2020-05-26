All apartments in Montebello
Montebello, CA
1013 Eucalipto Place
1013 Eucalipto Place

1013 Eucalipto Pl · (310) 213-9097
Location

1013 Eucalipto Pl, Montebello, CA 90640
Montebello

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1310 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
alarm system
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
This is a contemporary modern building constructed in 2017. A beautiful new community called Montebello Collection Homes are is solar-powered all-electric home. Has an open floor plan that features 2 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, approximately 1,356 sq. feet of living space, 2 staircases, built-in features, high ceilings, walk-in closet. Both bedrooms with its own bathroom and the washer and dryer are on the 3rd floor. Has 2 car garage on the first floor and security alarm system. The kitchen has wood finish cabinetry, quartz granite counter-top, convection oven, induction stove, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, and vented cooling. Close to multiple freeways, supermarkets. parks, and recreation areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1013 Eucalipto Place have any available units?
1013 Eucalipto Place has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1013 Eucalipto Place have?
Some of 1013 Eucalipto Place's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1013 Eucalipto Place currently offering any rent specials?
1013 Eucalipto Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1013 Eucalipto Place pet-friendly?
No, 1013 Eucalipto Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montebello.
Does 1013 Eucalipto Place offer parking?
Yes, 1013 Eucalipto Place does offer parking.
Does 1013 Eucalipto Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1013 Eucalipto Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1013 Eucalipto Place have a pool?
No, 1013 Eucalipto Place does not have a pool.
Does 1013 Eucalipto Place have accessible units?
No, 1013 Eucalipto Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1013 Eucalipto Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1013 Eucalipto Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 1013 Eucalipto Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1013 Eucalipto Place does not have units with air conditioning.
