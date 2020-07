Paseos at Montclair North

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard gym parking pool garage yoga cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance clubhouse online portal

Welcome to The Paseos. A new community of apartment homes in the Montclair North neighborhood. Created to be a walkable and connected community, The Paseos is located on a central park with a collection of homes that include attached and detached garages, resort-style pools, and amenities connected by courtyards and unique outdoor spaces. Currently leasing, The Paseos offers spacious one, two, and three bedroom plans in flat, courtyard and townhomes styles – all with a distinct style that merges Santa Barbara-style architecture with contemporary interiors and modern finishes.