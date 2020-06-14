70 Apartments for rent in Montclair, CA with hardwood floors
"Woke up today thinking about my hometown, thought about going back to see who's hanging around." (- Sicko, "The Inland Empire Strikes Back")
Curious to see who's hanging around the city of Montclair, located in the Southern California region of the Inland Empire? There are many sights and many people who make this laid-back SoCal community their hometown. The Montclair area is full of history, culture, and ambiance and it’s also a place that's lots of fun. From water parks to horseback riding to great global cuisine, Montclair and its surroundings is a great place to hang around in and call home. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Montclair renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.