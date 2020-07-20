All apartments in Montclair
4956 Willow
Last updated September 3 2019 at 2:47 AM

4956 Willow

4956 Willow · No Longer Available
Location

4956 Willow, Montclair, CA 91763

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
Come check out the new development at Arrow Station in Montclair. This home ( END UNIT ) is located at 4956 Willow Street . # B. This 3 bedroom/2.5 bath, 3 story townhouse is Available in Sept 1, 2019 or sooner depending when the tenant can find a place.. with amazing upgrades throughout the unit, appliances(refrigerator, oven range, and microwave oven) This hot new development is minutes walking from Montclair Plaza, ample restaurants, two gyms(LA Fitness & Gold’s Gym) and numerous stores. (Best Buys, Target, Costco,) You are close to the Claremont Colleges and Claremont Wilderness Park & Western Medical School. You also are blocks away from the freeway and it is literally steps from the Metrolink, which gives you direct access to Downtown LA, Long Beach, West LA, perfect for the commuter wants to take public transit or who wishes to drive. This complex has an amazing pool with cabanas is environmentally friendly and other units in this complex have been rented out fast, TANDEM PARKING 2 SPACES ONLY, FANS IN BEDROOM, KITCHEN PENDANT LIGHTING This end unit have a view of the mountains and it will face a professionally landscaped common ground park. We have a model for you to see.Call now for an appointment. Clare Control Smart Home Base Package Strengthened walls with improved sound technology, keeping outside noise to a minimum Engineered floors in the kitchen and family room & Beige Tan color Carpet in the bedrooms is beige. Come and make an appointment soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4956 Willow have any available units?
4956 Willow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montclair, CA.
What amenities does 4956 Willow have?
Some of 4956 Willow's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4956 Willow currently offering any rent specials?
4956 Willow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4956 Willow pet-friendly?
No, 4956 Willow is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montclair.
Does 4956 Willow offer parking?
Yes, 4956 Willow offers parking.
Does 4956 Willow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4956 Willow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4956 Willow have a pool?
Yes, 4956 Willow has a pool.
Does 4956 Willow have accessible units?
No, 4956 Willow does not have accessible units.
Does 4956 Willow have units with dishwashers?
No, 4956 Willow does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4956 Willow have units with air conditioning?
No, 4956 Willow does not have units with air conditioning.
