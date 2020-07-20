Amenities

Come check out the new development at Arrow Station in Montclair. This home ( END UNIT ) is located at 4956 Willow Street . # B. This 3 bedroom/2.5 bath, 3 story townhouse is Available in Sept 1, 2019 or sooner depending when the tenant can find a place.. with amazing upgrades throughout the unit, appliances(refrigerator, oven range, and microwave oven) This hot new development is minutes walking from Montclair Plaza, ample restaurants, two gyms(LA Fitness & Gold’s Gym) and numerous stores. (Best Buys, Target, Costco,) You are close to the Claremont Colleges and Claremont Wilderness Park & Western Medical School. You also are blocks away from the freeway and it is literally steps from the Metrolink, which gives you direct access to Downtown LA, Long Beach, West LA, perfect for the commuter wants to take public transit or who wishes to drive. This complex has an amazing pool with cabanas is environmentally friendly and other units in this complex have been rented out fast, TANDEM PARKING 2 SPACES ONLY, FANS IN BEDROOM, KITCHEN PENDANT LIGHTING This end unit have a view of the mountains and it will face a professionally landscaped common ground park. We have a model for you to see.Call now for an appointment. Clare Control Smart Home Base Package Strengthened walls with improved sound technology, keeping outside noise to a minimum Engineered floors in the kitchen and family room & Beige Tan color Carpet in the bedrooms is beige. Come and make an appointment soon.