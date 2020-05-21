934 Royal Oaks Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This fully furnished beautiful and luxurious perfectly maintained Craftsman PUD was built in 2006. As you enter, the living room features a high ceiling, hardwood flooring, gas fireplace with lime stone surround, built in speakers and crown molding throughout. The kitchen features granite counter tops, Viking Professional Stainless Steel appliances, natural wood cabinets, and bronze hardware. Additional features include a large front porch, a spacious side yard with a patio and artificial turf,2 car attached garage with an enclosed storage area and custom cabinets with direct access.