Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

934 Royal Oaks Drive

934 Royal Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

934 Royal Oaks Drive, Monrovia, CA 91016
Monrovia

Amenities

Unit Amenities
This fully furnished beautiful and luxurious perfectly maintained Craftsman PUD was built in 2006. As you enter, the living room features a high ceiling, hardwood flooring, gas fireplace with lime stone surround, built in speakers and crown molding throughout. The kitchen features granite counter tops, Viking Professional Stainless Steel appliances, natural wood cabinets, and bronze hardware. Additional features include a large front porch, a spacious side yard with a patio and artificial turf,2 car attached garage with an enclosed storage area and custom cabinets with direct access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 934 Royal Oaks Drive have any available units?
934 Royal Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monrovia, CA.
What amenities does 934 Royal Oaks Drive have?
Some of 934 Royal Oaks Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 934 Royal Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
934 Royal Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 934 Royal Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 934 Royal Oaks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monrovia.
Does 934 Royal Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 934 Royal Oaks Drive offers parking.
Does 934 Royal Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 934 Royal Oaks Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 934 Royal Oaks Drive have a pool?
No, 934 Royal Oaks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 934 Royal Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 934 Royal Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 934 Royal Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 934 Royal Oaks Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 934 Royal Oaks Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 934 Royal Oaks Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
