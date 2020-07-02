All apartments in Monrovia
752 Ocean View Avenue
Last updated May 9 2020 at 11:55 AM

752 Ocean View Avenue

752 Ocean View Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

752 Ocean View Avenue, Monrovia, CA 91016
Monrovia

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful North Monrovia home has been fully updated and offers 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. The house has been enlarged and fully updated with a spacious living room, custom gourmet kitchen with built-in appliances that opens into the family room with easy access to the spacious deck and the private rear yard. The home offers newer double-pane windows, newer laminate floors, newer electrical & plumbing, stainless appliances including a refrigerator, washer/dryer, tank-less water heater, and a detached 2-car garage. The property offers ample parking on the premises accessible via the alleyway. This is a true "turn-key" opportunity located in North Monrovia. Please note that the property is a duplex and has a separate unit in the rear above the garage accessed via the alley.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 752 Ocean View Avenue have any available units?
752 Ocean View Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monrovia, CA.
What amenities does 752 Ocean View Avenue have?
Some of 752 Ocean View Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 752 Ocean View Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
752 Ocean View Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 752 Ocean View Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 752 Ocean View Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monrovia.
Does 752 Ocean View Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 752 Ocean View Avenue offers parking.
Does 752 Ocean View Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 752 Ocean View Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 752 Ocean View Avenue have a pool?
No, 752 Ocean View Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 752 Ocean View Avenue have accessible units?
No, 752 Ocean View Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 752 Ocean View Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 752 Ocean View Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 752 Ocean View Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 752 Ocean View Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

