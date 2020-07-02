752 Ocean View Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful North Monrovia home has been fully updated and offers 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. The house has been enlarged and fully updated with a spacious living room, custom gourmet kitchen with built-in appliances that opens into the family room with easy access to the spacious deck and the private rear yard. The home offers newer double-pane windows, newer laminate floors, newer electrical & plumbing, stainless appliances including a refrigerator, washer/dryer, tank-less water heater, and a detached 2-car garage. The property offers ample parking on the premises accessible via the alleyway. This is a true "turn-key" opportunity located in North Monrovia. Please note that the property is a duplex and has a separate unit in the rear above the garage accessed via the alley.