Monrovia, CA
439 1/2 West Walnut Ave
Last updated December 19 2019 at 12:06 PM

439 1/2 West Walnut Ave

439 1/2 W Walnut Ave · No Longer Available
Location

439 1/2 W Walnut Ave, Monrovia, CA 91016
Monrovia

Amenities

Adorable 2 bedroom duplex in great neighborhood - Really cute 2 bedroom duplex in great area of Monrovia.
Newly painted with beautiful laminate flooring. This is a sweet and bright unit with everything you need.
In window AC unit, receesed ighting, large living room and cute bathroom with tub. Professionally,landscaped with gardener and free water included.French doors lead to small side yard area.Kitchen with gas stove and stainless steel sink. Washer dryer hookups. Bedrooms are small and won't fit a large bed.A queen may fit but will take up most of the room. If large bedrooms are important to you, this rental probably won't work. If you are flexible on that, this property is a great deal!
Close to parks, downtown and all conveniences. A pet may be accepted upon owner approval and extra deposit. A home for the price of a small apartment! Inquiries without phone numbers may not receive a response,
Don't miss out!

Please contact Lysa for showing.
Lic # 01705185
818-272-5309
RPM SouthSFV
We follow all fair housing laws

(RLNE5355208)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

