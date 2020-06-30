439 1/2 West Walnut Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning range w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Adorable 2 bedroom duplex in great neighborhood - Really cute 2 bedroom duplex in great area of Monrovia.

Newly painted with beautiful laminate flooring. This is a sweet and bright unit with everything you need.

In window AC unit, receesed ighting, large living room and cute bathroom with tub. Professionally,landscaped with gardener and free water included.French doors lead to small side yard area.Kitchen with gas stove and stainless steel sink. Washer dryer hookups. Bedrooms are small and won't fit a large bed.A queen may fit but will take up most of the room. If large bedrooms are important to you, this rental probably won't work. If you are flexible on that, this property is a great deal!

Close to parks, downtown and all conveniences. A pet may be accepted upon owner approval and extra deposit. A home for the price of a small apartment! Inquiries without phone numbers may not receive a response,

Don't miss out!



Please contact Lysa for showing.

Lic # 01705185

818-272-5309

RPM SouthSFV

We follow all fair housing laws



