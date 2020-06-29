316 Melrose Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful Hillside duplex with spacious back yard - Property Id: 157266



This beautiful duplex has been lovingly renovated throughout. Situated in the foothills of Monrovia with wonderful Mountain Views. It features two bedrooms, one sunroom which can be the third bedroom and two baths, living room has recessed lighting and a beautiful fireplace. The elegant kitchen features all new cabinetry and quartz countertops, glass tiles, and new stainless steel appliances. New hardwood floors throughout, New Marvin brand dual paned windows, new A/C, new interior and exterior paint, new tankless water heater, new crown molding, new landscaping and big entertaiment backyard.



Rental Qualifications = Good credit (FICO score 650+), verifiable combined household income 2.75x rental value, valid driver's license. Security Deposit ranges from 1 month to more depending on credit and income additional deposit for co-signer. Make sure you qualify before calling or asking for showing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/157266p

No Pets Allowed



