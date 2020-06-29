All apartments in Monrovia
316 Melrose Ave

316 Melrose Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

316 Melrose Avenue, Monrovia, CA 91016
Monrovia

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful Hillside duplex with spacious back yard - Property Id: 157266

This beautiful duplex has been lovingly renovated throughout. Situated in the foothills of Monrovia with wonderful Mountain Views. It features two bedrooms, one sunroom which can be the third bedroom and two baths, living room has recessed lighting and a beautiful fireplace. The elegant kitchen features all new cabinetry and quartz countertops, glass tiles, and new stainless steel appliances. New hardwood floors throughout, New Marvin brand dual paned windows, new A/C, new interior and exterior paint, new tankless water heater, new crown molding, new landscaping and big entertaiment backyard.

Rental Qualifications = Good credit (FICO score 650+), verifiable combined household income 2.75x rental value, valid driver's license. Security Deposit ranges from 1 month to more depending on credit and income additional deposit for co-signer. Make sure you qualify before calling or asking for showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/157266p
Property Id 157266

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5156419)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 Melrose Ave have any available units?
316 Melrose Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monrovia, CA.
What amenities does 316 Melrose Ave have?
Some of 316 Melrose Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 316 Melrose Ave currently offering any rent specials?
316 Melrose Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 Melrose Ave pet-friendly?
No, 316 Melrose Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monrovia.
Does 316 Melrose Ave offer parking?
No, 316 Melrose Ave does not offer parking.
Does 316 Melrose Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 316 Melrose Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 Melrose Ave have a pool?
No, 316 Melrose Ave does not have a pool.
Does 316 Melrose Ave have accessible units?
No, 316 Melrose Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 316 Melrose Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 316 Melrose Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 316 Melrose Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 316 Melrose Ave has units with air conditioning.
