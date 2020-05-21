275 Norumbega Dr.

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garbage disposal air conditioning some paid utils range

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

Available 10/01/19 Cute back house in Monrovia, north of Foothill - Property Id: 158892



Quaint and cozy house, set in the back yard of a single-family home in a safe neighborhood, north of Foothill Blvd. in Monrovia. An ideal home for one person with easy access to the 210 Freeway and downtown Monrovia.



Freshly painted

Renewed hardwood floors

Fenced in yard with white picket fence

1 bedroom

1 bathroom

Living room

Kitchen with stove and refrigerator

Central heat and air

Washer and dryer hook up

No smoking

No pets

Easy street parking

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/158892p

Property Id 158892



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5165042)