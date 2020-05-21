All apartments in Monrovia
Last updated September 30 2019 at 12:15 PM

275 Norumbega Dr.

275 Norumbega Road · No Longer Available
Location

275 Norumbega Road, Monrovia, CA 91016
Monrovia

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Available 10/01/19 Cute back house in Monrovia, north of Foothill - Property Id: 158892

Quaint and cozy house, set in the back yard of a single-family home in a safe neighborhood, north of Foothill Blvd. in Monrovia. An ideal home for one person with easy access to the 210 Freeway and downtown Monrovia.

Freshly painted
Renewed hardwood floors
Fenced in yard with white picket fence
1 bedroom
1 bathroom
Living room
Kitchen with stove and refrigerator
Central heat and air
Washer and dryer hook up
No smoking
No pets
Easy street parking
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/158892p
Property Id 158892

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5165042)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 275 Norumbega Dr. have any available units?
275 Norumbega Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monrovia, CA.
What amenities does 275 Norumbega Dr. have?
Some of 275 Norumbega Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 275 Norumbega Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
275 Norumbega Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 275 Norumbega Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 275 Norumbega Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monrovia.
Does 275 Norumbega Dr. offer parking?
No, 275 Norumbega Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 275 Norumbega Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 275 Norumbega Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 275 Norumbega Dr. have a pool?
No, 275 Norumbega Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 275 Norumbega Dr. have accessible units?
No, 275 Norumbega Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 275 Norumbega Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 275 Norumbega Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 275 Norumbega Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 275 Norumbega Dr. has units with air conditioning.

