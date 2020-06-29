All apartments in Monrovia
235 East CHESTNUT Avenue

235 West Chestnut Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

235 West Chestnut Avenue, Monrovia, CA 91016
Monrovia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located a few short blocks Old Town Monrovia, this tastefully remodeled corner unit has 3 spacious bedrooms & 2.5 bathrooms and is move-in ready. The main level features an open floor plan including living room w/ handsome brick fireplace, dining area, remodeled kitchen w/ greenhouse window, and convenient powder room. Upstairs is a full bath and all 3 bedrooms, including a master suite w/ vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, en-suite bath, and balcony. The patio and backyard provide the perfect place to garden, play, and relax while the private attached 2-car garage offers an abundance of storage space and stacked washer & dryer. The complex boasts a large community park,, Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

