235 East CHESTNUT Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Located a few short blocks Old Town Monrovia, this tastefully remodeled corner unit has 3 spacious bedrooms & 2.5 bathrooms and is move-in ready. The main level features an open floor plan including living room w/ handsome brick fireplace, dining area, remodeled kitchen w/ greenhouse window, and convenient powder room. Upstairs is a full bath and all 3 bedrooms, including a master suite w/ vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, en-suite bath, and balcony. The patio and backyard provide the perfect place to garden, play, and relax while the private attached 2-car garage offers an abundance of storage space and stacked washer & dryer. The complex boasts a large community park,, Welcome Home!