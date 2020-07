Amenities

Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5edfa28548de136c05efc225 A must-see recently renovated spacious Executive home with modern amenities.

Centrally located in good neighborhood in Milpitas close to 680, 880, 237 and Bart station.

Spacious single story home with 6000 sq ft lot set in a quiet neighborhood with walking distance to schools, Strickroth Park and Nob Hill shopping Center.

Has large and separate family and formal dining rooms.

Living room has gas fire-place and large windows with a beautiful view of the Mission Hills.

Spacious kitchen with large Island and eat-in bar counter.

LED recessed lighting in all rooms.

In house laundry room with washer and dryer hook-up and storage cabinets.

Energy efficient dual pane windows.

Low maintenance large front yard and backyard with patio and play area for kids.

Two car fully finished attached garage.

Available June 1 2020.



Tenant Pays utilities and yard maintenance.



