Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Excellent 2 Bed 2 Bath Town Home - Watch the Video https://youtu.be/IVNi_8TlnsE



This 2 Bed 2 Bath Town Home is located in an excellent part of Milpitas, very close to shopping and dining. This home features a one car garage, washer and dryer in the unit.



The living room has a fireplace and kitchen is an open concept that includes a refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher. There is a small patio right off of the kitchen.



The Master bedroom is very large with a walk in closet and the Master bath features a tub and shower and his and her sinks.



Service Animals only



Apply online at https://legacypg.appfolio.com/listings



This home is a must see call today 650-241-3888



No Cats Allowed



