1660 Delano St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage hot tub internet access

Location:



Great location! Becoming Silicon Valley''s new city center. Walk to dining and shopping (Great Mall, more retail, hotel, supermarket and restaurants coming soon). Great access to Freeways (880, 680, 237 and 101) and right across public transportation (VTA, new BART to SF).



School



Top-rated Northwood elementary school(Stratford is right across the street) , morill middle school and Independence high school Property



Brand New Somont community (Built in Oct 2018). Located on the 2nd floor with elevator and stair access open concept floorpan with modern/contemporary interior Designer hardwood floors throughout main level Spacious Gourmet kitchen with huge island and granite countertops. Two car side-by-side garage. Parks and playground on property.



Appliances:



Wifi connected home with video ring door bell, central AC/Heater, All Stainless Steel Appliances - dual sink, dishwasher, microwave, gas stove, washer and dryer, french door refrigerator,& recess lights throughout.



Space:



Very spacious home with plenty of storage and lots of natural light. Beautiful view from the balcony overlooking the front side of the community.



Privacy:



Partially gated community. Access to the building requires access key/or secure code.



All the windows are covered by wooden blinds.



Lease terms - 6 & 9 months with one month notice



Trash, Sewer and HOA paid by owner. Gas, Electricity, Internet & Water to be paid be tenant



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/milpitas-ca?lid=12680077



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5229006)