1660 Delano St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1660 Delano St

1660 Delano St · (408) 206-6286
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1660 Delano St, Milpitas, CA 95035

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 20 · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1530 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
Location:

Great location! Becoming Silicon Valley''s new city center. Walk to dining and shopping (Great Mall, more retail, hotel, supermarket and restaurants coming soon). Great access to Freeways (880, 680, 237 and 101) and right across public transportation (VTA, new BART to SF).

School

Top-rated Northwood elementary school(Stratford is right across the street) , morill middle school and Independence high school Property

Brand New Somont community (Built in Oct 2018). Located on the 2nd floor with elevator and stair access open concept floorpan with modern/contemporary interior Designer hardwood floors throughout main level Spacious Gourmet kitchen with huge island and granite countertops. Two car side-by-side garage. Parks and playground on property.

Appliances:

Wifi connected home with video ring door bell, central AC/Heater, All Stainless Steel Appliances - dual sink, dishwasher, microwave, gas stove, washer and dryer, french door refrigerator,& recess lights throughout.

Space:

Very spacious home with plenty of storage and lots of natural light. Beautiful view from the balcony overlooking the front side of the community.

Privacy:

Partially gated community. Access to the building requires access key/or secure code.

All the windows are covered by wooden blinds.

Lease terms - 6 & 9 months with one month notice

Trash, Sewer and HOA paid by owner. Gas, Electricity, Internet & Water to be paid be tenant

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/milpitas-ca?lid=12680077

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5229006)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1660 Delano St have any available units?
1660 Delano St has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1660 Delano St have?
Some of 1660 Delano St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1660 Delano St currently offering any rent specials?
1660 Delano St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1660 Delano St pet-friendly?
No, 1660 Delano St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milpitas.
Does 1660 Delano St offer parking?
Yes, 1660 Delano St does offer parking.
Does 1660 Delano St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1660 Delano St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1660 Delano St have a pool?
Yes, 1660 Delano St has a pool.
Does 1660 Delano St have accessible units?
No, 1660 Delano St does not have accessible units.
Does 1660 Delano St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1660 Delano St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1660 Delano St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1660 Delano St has units with air conditioning.
