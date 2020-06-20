All apartments in Milpitas
163 Rodrigues Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

163 Rodrigues Ave

163 Rodrigues Avenue · (951) 338-9709
Location

163 Rodrigues Avenue, Milpitas, CA 95035

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 163 Rodrigues Ave · Avail. now

$3,795

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2001 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Bright, Spacious, Updated 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home in Milpitas - Come see this bright and spacious, 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home in Milpitas with living and family rooms, kitchen eating area, and formal dining room. Remodeled kitchen features new cabinets w/granite counters, new refrigerator, built-in microwave, electric range, dishwasher, double oven, and garbage disposal. Other features include tile entry, central AC/heat, 2 car garage w/opener, wet bar in the family room, raised panel doors, and large yard with patio.

Small pets are being considered. Tenant pays for all utilities. Renter's insurance is required.

(RLNE5806070)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 163 Rodrigues Ave have any available units?
163 Rodrigues Ave has a unit available for $3,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 163 Rodrigues Ave have?
Some of 163 Rodrigues Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 163 Rodrigues Ave currently offering any rent specials?
163 Rodrigues Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 163 Rodrigues Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 163 Rodrigues Ave is pet friendly.
Does 163 Rodrigues Ave offer parking?
Yes, 163 Rodrigues Ave does offer parking.
Does 163 Rodrigues Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 163 Rodrigues Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 163 Rodrigues Ave have a pool?
No, 163 Rodrigues Ave does not have a pool.
Does 163 Rodrigues Ave have accessible units?
No, 163 Rodrigues Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 163 Rodrigues Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 163 Rodrigues Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 163 Rodrigues Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 163 Rodrigues Ave has units with air conditioning.
