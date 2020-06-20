163 Rodrigues Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Bright, Spacious, Updated 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home in Milpitas - Come see this bright and spacious, 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home in Milpitas with living and family rooms, kitchen eating area, and formal dining room. Remodeled kitchen features new cabinets w/granite counters, new refrigerator, built-in microwave, electric range, dishwasher, double oven, and garbage disposal. Other features include tile entry, central AC/heat, 2 car garage w/opener, wet bar in the family room, raised panel doors, and large yard with patio.



Small pets are being considered. Tenant pays for all utilities. Renter's insurance is required.



