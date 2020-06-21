1489 Gingerwood Dr, Milpitas, CA, US, 95035

Amenities
Spacious 2/2.5 in Milpitas close to community park, great location - * Great location next to Milpitas Community Park, few minutes to freeway
* High ceiling and elegant design bring in lots of natural light
* Beautifully Maple Style Flooring Throughout *
* Bright and airy Living Space with large beautiful picture windows
* 2 Master bedroom suite ~ Both Bedrooms are W/ Attached Bath
* Upgraded Bath Counter top
* Kitchen features White Marble Quartz Counter top, High End Stainless Steel Appliances
* Two Car Tandem garage with Epoxy Flooring
* Nearby are top-rated schools - Pomeroy Elementary, Russell Junior High and Milpitas High.
* HOA swimming pool, SPA, children play area, tennis court, and green belt/trails.
* Easy access to 880, 680 and 237.
