Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

1489 Gingerwood Dr, Milpitas, CA, US, 95035

1489 Gingerwood Drive · (650) 463-9203
Location

1489 Gingerwood Drive, Milpitas, CA 95035

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2.0 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1165 sqft

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ed12c0f97067935000175cc Spacious 2/2.5 in Milpitas close to community park, great location - * Great location next to Milpitas Community Park, few minutes to freeway
* High ceiling and elegant design bring in lots of natural light
* Beautifully Maple Style Flooring Throughout *
* Bright and airy Living Space with large beautiful picture windows
* 2 Master bedroom suite ~ Both Bedrooms are W/ Attached Bath
* Upgraded Bath Counter top
* Kitchen features White Marble Quartz Counter top, High End Stainless Steel Appliances
* Two Car Tandem garage with Epoxy Flooring
* Nearby are top-rated schools - Pomeroy Elementary, Russell Junior High and Milpitas High.
* HOA swimming pool, SPA, children play area, tennis court, and green belt/trails.
* Easy access to 880, 680 and 237.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1489 Gingerwood Dr, Milpitas, CA, US, 95035 have any available units?
1489 Gingerwood Dr, Milpitas, CA, US, 95035 has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1489 Gingerwood Dr, Milpitas, CA, US, 95035 have?
Some of 1489 Gingerwood Dr, Milpitas, CA, US, 95035's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1489 Gingerwood Dr, Milpitas, CA, US, 95035 currently offering any rent specials?
1489 Gingerwood Dr, Milpitas, CA, US, 95035 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1489 Gingerwood Dr, Milpitas, CA, US, 95035 pet-friendly?
No, 1489 Gingerwood Dr, Milpitas, CA, US, 95035 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milpitas.
Does 1489 Gingerwood Dr, Milpitas, CA, US, 95035 offer parking?
Yes, 1489 Gingerwood Dr, Milpitas, CA, US, 95035 does offer parking.
Does 1489 Gingerwood Dr, Milpitas, CA, US, 95035 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1489 Gingerwood Dr, Milpitas, CA, US, 95035 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1489 Gingerwood Dr, Milpitas, CA, US, 95035 have a pool?
Yes, 1489 Gingerwood Dr, Milpitas, CA, US, 95035 has a pool.
Does 1489 Gingerwood Dr, Milpitas, CA, US, 95035 have accessible units?
No, 1489 Gingerwood Dr, Milpitas, CA, US, 95035 does not have accessible units.
Does 1489 Gingerwood Dr, Milpitas, CA, US, 95035 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1489 Gingerwood Dr, Milpitas, CA, US, 95035 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1489 Gingerwood Dr, Milpitas, CA, US, 95035 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1489 Gingerwood Dr, Milpitas, CA, US, 95035 does not have units with air conditioning.
