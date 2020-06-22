All apartments in Milpitas
Find more places like 1282 Sunrise Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Milpitas, CA
/
1282 Sunrise Way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

1282 Sunrise Way

1282 Sunrise Way · (408) 377-2676
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Milpitas
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1282 Sunrise Way, Milpitas, CA 95035

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 1282 Sunrise Way · Avail. now

$4,850

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2090 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
MILPITAS - 5 Bedroom 3 bath home with quality updates throughout - Milpitas
Type: Single Family Home
Address: 1282 Sunrise Way, Milpitas, CA 95035
Location: S. Able St and Woodland Way
Rooms: 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, attached 2 car garage
Sq. Feet: 2090
Details: Outstanding floor plan complemented by new upgrades throughout. Featuring brand new vinyl flooring, updated windows, remodeled kitchen and appliances. Front door entry that opens to the living room. Next you enter the remodeled kitchen with new appliances, quartz counter tops and plenty of cabinet space for storage with a step down to another living space with a built in fireplace. This home offers five bedrooms with three refreshed and updated bathrooms. All five rooms offer ample space with brand new windows and blinds. Other features include a concrete backyard perfect for barbecuing and two car garage. Truly a quality home throughout.

Located in walking distance to new BART Montague Station opening June 13th, 2020

Convenient location with easy access to freeways 880, 680, Pinewood Park, employment, shopping, restaurants, and more. For complete details please call 408-377-2676 and ask for Matt.

Rent: $4,850
Deposit: $5,000
Available: NOW
Term: 1 year lease

*** DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS - PLEASE CALL FOR A PRIVATE APPOINTMENT - Matt at 408-377-2676 ****** For APPLICATIONS and OTHER AVAILABLE PROPERTIES please visit WWW.CMPMI.COM ***

(RLNE5845855)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1282 Sunrise Way have any available units?
1282 Sunrise Way has a unit available for $4,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1282 Sunrise Way have?
Some of 1282 Sunrise Way's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1282 Sunrise Way currently offering any rent specials?
1282 Sunrise Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1282 Sunrise Way pet-friendly?
No, 1282 Sunrise Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milpitas.
Does 1282 Sunrise Way offer parking?
Yes, 1282 Sunrise Way does offer parking.
Does 1282 Sunrise Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1282 Sunrise Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1282 Sunrise Way have a pool?
No, 1282 Sunrise Way does not have a pool.
Does 1282 Sunrise Way have accessible units?
No, 1282 Sunrise Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1282 Sunrise Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1282 Sunrise Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1282 Sunrise Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1282 Sunrise Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1282 Sunrise Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cerano Apartment Homes
501 Murphy Ranch Rd
Milpitas, CA 95035
Mill Creek
440 Dixon Landing Rd
Milpitas, CA 95035
Turing
1355 McCandless Dr
Milpitas, CA 95035
The Edge
753 Montague Expy
Milpitas, CA 95035
Ilara
1201 S Main St
Milpitas, CA 95035
Spring Valley
133 N Temple Dr
Milpitas, CA 95035
Capitol 650
650 East Capitol Avenue
Milpitas, CA 95035
555 Apartments
555 S Park Victoria Dr
Milpitas, CA 95035

Similar Pages

Milpitas 1 BedroomsMilpitas 2 Bedrooms
Milpitas Apartments with BalconyMilpitas Dog Friendly Apartments
Milpitas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAStockton, CAVallejo, CAUnion City, CADublin, CA
Foster City, CACupertino, CAPalo Alto, CASan Ramon, CATracy, CACampbell, CASanta Cruz, CAPacifica, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Midtown

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity