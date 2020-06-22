Amenities

MILPITAS - 5 Bedroom 3 bath home with quality updates throughout - Milpitas

Type: Single Family Home

Address: 1282 Sunrise Way, Milpitas, CA 95035

Location: S. Able St and Woodland Way

Rooms: 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, attached 2 car garage

Sq. Feet: 2090

Details: Outstanding floor plan complemented by new upgrades throughout. Featuring brand new vinyl flooring, updated windows, remodeled kitchen and appliances. Front door entry that opens to the living room. Next you enter the remodeled kitchen with new appliances, quartz counter tops and plenty of cabinet space for storage with a step down to another living space with a built in fireplace. This home offers five bedrooms with three refreshed and updated bathrooms. All five rooms offer ample space with brand new windows and blinds. Other features include a concrete backyard perfect for barbecuing and two car garage. Truly a quality home throughout.



Located in walking distance to new BART Montague Station opening June 13th, 2020



Convenient location with easy access to freeways 880, 680, Pinewood Park, employment, shopping, restaurants, and more. For complete details please call 408-377-2676 and ask for Matt.



Rent: $4,850

Deposit: $5,000

Available: NOW

Term: 1 year lease



*** DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS - PLEASE CALL FOR A PRIVATE APPOINTMENT - Matt at 408-377-2676 ****** For APPLICATIONS and OTHER AVAILABLE PROPERTIES please visit WWW.CMPMI.COM ***



