All apartments in Milpitas
Find more places like
111 Jacklin Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Milpitas, CA
/
111 Jacklin Cir
Last updated April 12 2020 at 5:11 AM

111 Jacklin Cir

111 Jacklin Circle · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Milpitas
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

111 Jacklin Circle, Milpitas, CA 95035
Sunnyhills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 6 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

Impressive, unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms single-family home property rental on the peaceful Sunnyhills neighborhood in Milpitas.

It comes with a 2-car attached garage.

This airy interior features a polished hardwood floor, a toasty fireplace, and a high vaulted ceiling. A lovely kitchen complete with new sinks with granite countertop, fine cabinetry, and ready-to-use appliances such as an oven/range, microwave, refrigerator, and dishwasher. In-unit washer and dryer along with gas heating and centralized air conditioning are provided for your convenience. The exterior has a yard, balcony, pool, spa, and BBQ area. Theres also a Jacuzzi in the backyard. This is a pet-friendly home so your beloved pets are allowed but you have to pay the required $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking on the property is prohibited though.

Tenant is responsible for water (Milpitas City), trash (Sunny days), sewage, gas (PG&E), electricity, cable, and Fiber Internet (AT&T). HOA fees and landscaping will be covered by the landlord.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=UWUCCJKN3Yt

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Strickroth Park, Hidden Lake Park, and Sandlewood Park.

Bus lines:
217 Mission San Jose Milpitas - 0.0 mile
66 KAISER SAN JOSE - MILPITAS/DIXON - 0.1 mile
46 GREAT MALL - MILPITAS HIGH SCHOOL - 0.2 mile

(RLNE5666011)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 111 Jacklin Cir have any available units?
111 Jacklin Cir has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 111 Jacklin Cir have?
Some of 111 Jacklin Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 Jacklin Cir currently offering any rent specials?
111 Jacklin Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 Jacklin Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 111 Jacklin Cir is pet friendly.
Does 111 Jacklin Cir offer parking?
Yes, 111 Jacklin Cir does offer parking.
Does 111 Jacklin Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 111 Jacklin Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 Jacklin Cir have a pool?
Yes, 111 Jacklin Cir has a pool.
Does 111 Jacklin Cir have accessible units?
No, 111 Jacklin Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 111 Jacklin Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 111 Jacklin Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 111 Jacklin Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 111 Jacklin Cir has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Cerano Apartment Homes
501 Murphy Ranch Rd
Milpitas, CA 95035
Mill Creek
440 Dixon Landing Rd
Milpitas, CA 95035
Turing
1355 McCandless Dr
Milpitas, CA 95035
Ilara
1201 S Main St
Milpitas, CA 95035
Spring Valley
133 N Temple Dr
Milpitas, CA 95035
Amalfi
1251 Merry Loop
Milpitas, CA 95035
Capitol 650
650 East Capitol Avenue
Milpitas, CA 95035
555 Apartments
555 S Park Victoria Dr
Milpitas, CA 95035

Similar Pages

Milpitas 1 BedroomsMilpitas 2 BedroomsMilpitas Apartments with BalconyMilpitas Dog Friendly ApartmentsMilpitas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAStockton, CAVallejo, CAUnion City, CADublin, CAFoster City, CACupertino, CAPalo Alto, CASan Ramon, CATracy, CACampbell, CASanta Cruz, CAPacifica, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Midtown

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East BayUniversity of California-BerkeleyUniversity of California-San Francisco