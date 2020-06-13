111 Jacklin Cir.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access

Impressive, unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms single-family home property rental on the peaceful Sunnyhills neighborhood in Milpitas.



It comes with a 2-car attached garage.



This airy interior features a polished hardwood floor, a toasty fireplace, and a high vaulted ceiling. A lovely kitchen complete with new sinks with granite countertop, fine cabinetry, and ready-to-use appliances such as an oven/range, microwave, refrigerator, and dishwasher. In-unit washer and dryer along with gas heating and centralized air conditioning are provided for your convenience. The exterior has a yard, balcony, pool, spa, and BBQ area. Theres also a Jacuzzi in the backyard. This is a pet-friendly home so your beloved pets are allowed but you have to pay the required $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking on the property is prohibited though.



Tenant is responsible for water (Milpitas City), trash (Sunny days), sewage, gas (PG&E), electricity, cable, and Fiber Internet (AT&T). HOA fees and landscaping will be covered by the landlord.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=UWUCCJKN3Yt



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Strickroth Park, Hidden Lake Park, and Sandlewood Park.



Bus lines:

217 Mission San Jose Milpitas - 0.0 mile

66 KAISER SAN JOSE - MILPITAS/DIXON - 0.1 mile

46 GREAT MALL - MILPITAS HIGH SCHOOL - 0.2 mile



