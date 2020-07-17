1106 Edsel Drive Unit 3

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 carport parking 24hr maintenance internet access

Pleasing, remodeled, unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom Apartment home property rental in Milpitas. It’s conveniently located near Downtown Milpitas, stores, schools (Elementary and Middle Schools are within a mile; High schools a little bit over 1.5 mi.), etc. Easy access to the freeway.



The unit’s well-ventilated, bright, and comfy interior features new flooring, new cabinets, new bathroom sink, new toilet, new cabinet above the toilet, new sliding glass door for the tub, new vertical blinds in every room, and new light fixtures and doorknobs throughout. Its nice kitchen is equipped with glossy countertops, fine white-painted cabinets, stove, microwave, and refrigerator. Built-in closet in one of the bedrooms. A vanity cabinet, medicine cabinet, and an enclosed shower/tub combo furnished its bathroom. The unit has installed a wall heater along with an in-unit washer and dryer. No pets and no smoking, sorry. It also comes with an attached carport with storage.



The tenant pays for cable, internet, phone, gas, and electricity. This property is open to Section 8 applicants.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=tmTCYhwuuW7



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Selwyn Park, Creighton Park, and Murphy Park.



Bus lines:

47 Milpitas BART - McCarthy Ranch via Park Victoria - 0.1 mile

217 Mission San Jose – Milpitas - 0.5 mile



Rail lines:

Orange Line Mountain View - Alum Rock - 1.4 miles



No Pets Allowed



