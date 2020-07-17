All apartments in Milpitas
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1106 Edsel Drive Unit 3

1106 Edsel Drive · (408) 917-0430
Location

1106 Edsel Drive, Milpitas, CA 95035

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,350

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 748 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Pleasing, remodeled, unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom Apartment home property rental in Milpitas. It’s conveniently located near Downtown Milpitas, stores, schools (Elementary and Middle Schools are within a mile; High schools a little bit over 1.5 mi.), etc. Easy access to the freeway.

The unit’s well-ventilated, bright, and comfy interior features new flooring, new cabinets, new bathroom sink, new toilet, new cabinet above the toilet, new sliding glass door for the tub, new vertical blinds in every room, and new light fixtures and doorknobs throughout. Its nice kitchen is equipped with glossy countertops, fine white-painted cabinets, stove, microwave, and refrigerator. Built-in closet in one of the bedrooms. A vanity cabinet, medicine cabinet, and an enclosed shower/tub combo furnished its bathroom. The unit has installed a wall heater along with an in-unit washer and dryer. No pets and no smoking, sorry. It also comes with an attached carport with storage.

The tenant pays for cable, internet, phone, gas, and electricity. This property is open to Section 8 applicants.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=tmTCYhwuuW7

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Selwyn Park, Creighton Park, and Murphy Park.

Bus lines:
47 Milpitas BART - McCarthy Ranch via Park Victoria - 0.1 mile
217 Mission San Jose – Milpitas - 0.5 mile

Rail lines:
Orange Line Mountain View - Alum Rock - 1.4 miles

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5881971)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1106 Edsel Drive Unit 3 have any available units?
1106 Edsel Drive Unit 3 has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Milpitas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milpitas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1106 Edsel Drive Unit 3 have?
Some of 1106 Edsel Drive Unit 3's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1106 Edsel Drive Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1106 Edsel Drive Unit 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1106 Edsel Drive Unit 3 pet-friendly?
No, 1106 Edsel Drive Unit 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milpitas.
Does 1106 Edsel Drive Unit 3 offer parking?
Yes, 1106 Edsel Drive Unit 3 offers parking.
Does 1106 Edsel Drive Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1106 Edsel Drive Unit 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1106 Edsel Drive Unit 3 have a pool?
No, 1106 Edsel Drive Unit 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1106 Edsel Drive Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 1106 Edsel Drive Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1106 Edsel Drive Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1106 Edsel Drive Unit 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
