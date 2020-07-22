46941 W. Miller Ave.

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

2 Bedroom 3 Bath Country Property with Open Views! - Staring out of the front window or looking out at the backyard all that you will see is farmland! This 2 bedroom 3 bath home has 1522 square feet of living space. It features tile and carpet floors throughout, indoor laundry room, lots of cabinets, central heat and air, large kitchen, living room, and a large un-landscaped yard. This home has a detached garage and rooms for storage. Property has propane and water comes from a well. Don't let this pass you up!!!!



$1300 a month rent plus $2000 security deposit. Pets strictly negotiable with $300 increased security deposit. No large animals, corrals, fences, etc. allowed at the property or installed later.



Heading East on Hwy 152, Turn right on Hwy 33 towards Dos Palos, Drive thru Dos Palos, Driveway is on the right.



Applications on our website (www.brehome.com).



1 year lease required. Available September 1st. Please do not disturb tenants.



Visit www.brehome.com for more info on this property, other rentals, and pictures of this great property or call Borelli Real Estate Services (Property Management Company) 1(209) 485-9273 ext. 3



(RLNE5069535)