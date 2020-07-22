All apartments in Merced County
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:35 PM

46941 W. Miller Ave.

46941 W Miller Ave · (209) 485-9273
Location

46941 W Miller Ave, Merced County, CA 93620

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 46941 W. Miller Ave. · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1522 sqft

Amenities

2 Bedroom 3 Bath Country Property with Open Views! - Staring out of the front window or looking out at the backyard all that you will see is farmland! This 2 bedroom 3 bath home has 1522 square feet of living space. It features tile and carpet floors throughout, indoor laundry room, lots of cabinets, central heat and air, large kitchen, living room, and a large un-landscaped yard. This home has a detached garage and rooms for storage. Property has propane and water comes from a well. Don't let this pass you up!!!!

$1300 a month rent plus $2000 security deposit. Pets strictly negotiable with $300 increased security deposit. No large animals, corrals, fences, etc. allowed at the property or installed later.

Heading East on Hwy 152, Turn right on Hwy 33 towards Dos Palos, Drive thru Dos Palos, Driveway is on the right.

Applications on our website (www.brehome.com).

1 year lease required. Available September 1st. Please do not disturb tenants.

Visit www.brehome.com for more info on this property, other rentals, and pictures of this great property or call Borelli Real Estate Services (Property Management Company) 1(209) 485-9273 ext. 3

(RLNE5069535)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46941 W. Miller Ave. have any available units?
46941 W. Miller Ave. has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 46941 W. Miller Ave. have?
Some of 46941 W. Miller Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46941 W. Miller Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
46941 W. Miller Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46941 W. Miller Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 46941 W. Miller Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 46941 W. Miller Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 46941 W. Miller Ave. offers parking.
Does 46941 W. Miller Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 46941 W. Miller Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 46941 W. Miller Ave. have a pool?
No, 46941 W. Miller Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 46941 W. Miller Ave. have accessible units?
No, 46941 W. Miller Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 46941 W. Miller Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 46941 W. Miller Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 46941 W. Miller Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 46941 W. Miller Ave. has units with air conditioning.
