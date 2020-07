Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Single family homes



New craftsman-style home. Beautifully designed and built, features quality craftsmanship inside and outside with exquisite architectural design. The light-flooded chef's kitchen features custom built cabinetry, large center Island and top-quality appliances. First floor offers a large guest room and full bath and second floor offers three bedrooms including large Master suites with walk-in closet, high ceilings and French doors that opens to a private balcony. Close to Stanford shopping center. Menlo Park Schools.

No Pets Allowed



