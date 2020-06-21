212 Haight St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

Available 07/01/20 Open concept home, w/ central AC + large backyard - Property Id: 293398



Quiet, family friendly street: spacious and updated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Menlo Park available July 1st. Large backyard with a cherry tree and plenty of space to entertain. This beautiful home is pet-friendly, and features a 2 car garage, a fully updated kitchen with top-notch appliances, brand-new central A/C and furnace with Nest control, and ring cameras in the front and side entrance. $6950/month, $6000 deposit.



Home can come furnished or unfurnished. Situated in The Willows neighborhood of Menlo Park it enjoys easy access to Highway 101, downtown Palo Alto, Facebook, and Stanford University.



Location:

1 mile from Facebook HQ

6 miles from Google

3 miles from Stanford

1.5 miles from Palo Alto Downtown and Menlo Park Downtown

Conveniently located close to the 101 entrance (no traffic)



Schools

Award winning Menlo Park School district.

Laurel - Elementary school

Hillview - Middle school

Menlo Atherton - High school

