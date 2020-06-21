All apartments in Menlo Park
Find more places like 212 Haight St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Menlo Park, CA
/
212 Haight St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

212 Haight St

212 Haight Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Menlo Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

212 Haight Street, Menlo Park, CA 94025
The Willows

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Available 07/01/20 Open concept home, w/ central AC + large backyard - Property Id: 293398

Quiet, family friendly street: spacious and updated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Menlo Park available July 1st. Large backyard with a cherry tree and plenty of space to entertain. This beautiful home is pet-friendly, and features a 2 car garage, a fully updated kitchen with top-notch appliances, brand-new central A/C and furnace with Nest control, and ring cameras in the front and side entrance. $6950/month, $6000 deposit.

Home can come furnished or unfurnished. Situated in The Willows neighborhood of Menlo Park it enjoys easy access to Highway 101, downtown Palo Alto, Facebook, and Stanford University.

Location:
1 mile from Facebook HQ
6 miles from Google
3 miles from Stanford
1.5 miles from Palo Alto Downtown and Menlo Park Downtown
Conveniently located close to the 101 entrance (no traffic)

Schools
Award winning Menlo Park School district.
Laurel - Elementary school
Hillview - Middle school
Menlo Atherton - High school
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293398
Property Id 293398

(RLNE5829867)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 Haight St have any available units?
212 Haight St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Menlo Park, CA.
What amenities does 212 Haight St have?
Some of 212 Haight St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 Haight St currently offering any rent specials?
212 Haight St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 Haight St pet-friendly?
Yes, 212 Haight St is pet friendly.
Does 212 Haight St offer parking?
Yes, 212 Haight St does offer parking.
Does 212 Haight St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 212 Haight St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 Haight St have a pool?
No, 212 Haight St does not have a pool.
Does 212 Haight St have accessible units?
No, 212 Haight St does not have accessible units.
Does 212 Haight St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 212 Haight St has units with dishwashers.
Does 212 Haight St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 212 Haight St has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Best Cities for Families 2019
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Six50 Live
650 Live Oak Avenue
Menlo Park, CA 94025
Sharon Green
350 Sharon Park Dr
Menlo Park, CA 94025
Elan Menlo Park
3645 Haven Ave
Menlo Park, CA 94025

Similar Pages

Menlo Park 1 BedroomsMenlo Park 2 Bedrooms
Menlo Park 3 BedroomsMenlo Park Apartments with Parking
Menlo Park Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CADanville, CAEmeryville, CABelmont, CASan Lorenzo, CALos Altos, CABrentwood, CA
Gilroy, CAHercules, CAEl Cerrito, CAMorgan Hill, CAPinole, CASan Pablo, CASan Carlos, CAEast Palo Alto, CACorte Madera, CALarkspur, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sharon Height
Downtown Menlo Park

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco