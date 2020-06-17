All apartments in Menlo Park
1311 Hobart ST

1311 Hobart Street · (650) 224-9815
Location

1311 Hobart Street, Menlo Park, CA 94025
Central Menlo Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$9,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1930 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
Located on a quiet street in a most desirable neighborhood of West Menlo Park, this newly updated three bed, two bath home (with bonus library!) is bright and spacious with a beautiful pool, spa, sauna and deck for outdoor living. The modern kitchen includes an eating nook and offers enchanting views of song birds and flowering trees in the kitchen's herb garden. Open concept dining and living area with French doors leading out onto the secluded pool. The extra room can be used an an office with built-in shelves, or as a guest room. Rich oak hardwood floors throughout. The spacious private and peaceful garden on a large lot of 10,800 square feet provides ample room for al fresco dining or lounging with friends. Two car garage fully equipped with Tesla charging station, which benefits from rooftop solar panels. This sought after location offers exceptional living close to downtown Menlo Park shopping, open air farmer's market, restaurants and Menlo Park's top rated schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1311 Hobart ST have any available units?
1311 Hobart ST has a unit available for $9,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1311 Hobart ST have?
Some of 1311 Hobart ST's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1311 Hobart ST currently offering any rent specials?
1311 Hobart ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1311 Hobart ST pet-friendly?
No, 1311 Hobart ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Menlo Park.
Does 1311 Hobart ST offer parking?
Yes, 1311 Hobart ST does offer parking.
Does 1311 Hobart ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1311 Hobart ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1311 Hobart ST have a pool?
Yes, 1311 Hobart ST has a pool.
Does 1311 Hobart ST have accessible units?
No, 1311 Hobart ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1311 Hobart ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1311 Hobart ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1311 Hobart ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1311 Hobart ST does not have units with air conditioning.
