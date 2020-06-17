1311 Hobart ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub sauna

Located on a quiet street in a most desirable neighborhood of West Menlo Park, this newly updated three bed, two bath home (with bonus library!) is bright and spacious with a beautiful pool, spa, sauna and deck for outdoor living. The modern kitchen includes an eating nook and offers enchanting views of song birds and flowering trees in the kitchen's herb garden. Open concept dining and living area with French doors leading out onto the secluded pool. The extra room can be used an an office with built-in shelves, or as a guest room. Rich oak hardwood floors throughout. The spacious private and peaceful garden on a large lot of 10,800 square feet provides ample room for al fresco dining or lounging with friends. Two car garage fully equipped with Tesla charging station, which benefits from rooftop solar panels. This sought after location offers exceptional living close to downtown Menlo Park shopping, open air farmer's market, restaurants and Menlo Park's top rated schools.