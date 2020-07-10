All apartments in Menlo Park
Find more places like 115 Buckthorn Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Menlo Park, CA
/
115 Buckthorn Way
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

115 Buckthorn Way

115 Buckthorn Way · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Menlo Park
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

115 Buckthorn Way, Menlo Park, CA 94025

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$5,995

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

This lovely, unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 2nd-floor apartment home property rental in a Very Bikeable rated neighborhood in Menlo Park, has all the conveniences you need to live comfortably and safely. This unit is near to and from Downtown Menlo Park. Close to El Camino Real. Near shopping centers and tech hub.

The spacious interior has laminated flooring and tiled bathroom; plenty of cabinets and bookshelves, big windows, and recessed lighting. Its big appealing kitchen with smooth countertops and fine cabinetry is perfect for meal prep, helping you to make it easier with its package appliances that include a dishwasher, oven/range, refrigerator, and garbage disposal. Built-in closets in the comfy bedrooms. Vanity cabinets and shower/tub combos furnished its bathrooms. The unit has centralized air conditioning and electric heating along with an in-unit washer and dryer. No pets allowed however negotiable ($500 pet deposit/pet). The exterior has a huge balcony--perfect for some much-needed R&R. It comes with a 1-car attached garage and on-street parking. Tenant pays water, trash, gas, electricity, cable, and Internet

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=dBM6ush7mHz

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Bike Score: 80

Nearby parks: Cartan Athletic Fields, Holbook Palmer Park, and Holbrook-Palmer Park.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5887059)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Buckthorn Way have any available units?
115 Buckthorn Way has a unit available for $5,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 115 Buckthorn Way have?
Some of 115 Buckthorn Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Buckthorn Way currently offering any rent specials?
115 Buckthorn Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Buckthorn Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 115 Buckthorn Way is pet friendly.
Does 115 Buckthorn Way offer parking?
Yes, 115 Buckthorn Way offers parking.
Does 115 Buckthorn Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 115 Buckthorn Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Buckthorn Way have a pool?
No, 115 Buckthorn Way does not have a pool.
Does 115 Buckthorn Way have accessible units?
No, 115 Buckthorn Way does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Buckthorn Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 Buckthorn Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 115 Buckthorn Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 115 Buckthorn Way has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 115 Buckthorn Way?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Six50 Live
650 Live Oak Avenue
Menlo Park, CA 94025
Elan Menlo Park
3645 Haven Ave
Menlo Park, CA 94025
Sharon Green
350 Sharon Park Dr
Menlo Park, CA 94025

Similar Pages

Menlo Park 1 BedroomsMenlo Park 2 Bedrooms
Menlo Park Apartments with BalconiesMenlo Park Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Menlo Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CASan Leandro, CALivermore, CADanville, CAEmeryville, CABelmont, CAMorgan Hill, CASan Lorenzo, CALos Altos, CA
Brentwood, CAGilroy, CAHercules, CAEl Cerrito, CAPinole, CASan Pablo, CASan Carlos, CAEast Palo Alto, CACorte Madera, CALarkspur, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sharon Height
Downtown Menlo Park

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity