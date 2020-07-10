115 Buckthorn Way

Amenities

This lovely, unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 2nd-floor apartment home property rental in a Very Bikeable rated neighborhood in Menlo Park, has all the conveniences you need to live comfortably and safely. This unit is near to and from Downtown Menlo Park. Close to El Camino Real. Near shopping centers and tech hub.



The spacious interior has laminated flooring and tiled bathroom; plenty of cabinets and bookshelves, big windows, and recessed lighting. Its big appealing kitchen with smooth countertops and fine cabinetry is perfect for meal prep, helping you to make it easier with its package appliances that include a dishwasher, oven/range, refrigerator, and garbage disposal. Built-in closets in the comfy bedrooms. Vanity cabinets and shower/tub combos furnished its bathrooms. The unit has centralized air conditioning and electric heating along with an in-unit washer and dryer. No pets allowed however negotiable ($500 pet deposit/pet). The exterior has a huge balcony--perfect for some much-needed R&R. It comes with a 1-car attached garage and on-street parking. Tenant pays water, trash, gas, electricity, cable, and Internet



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=dBM6ush7mHz



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Bike Score: 80



Nearby parks: Cartan Athletic Fields, Holbook Palmer Park, and Holbrook-Palmer Park.



No Pets Allowed



