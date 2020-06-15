All apartments in Menlo Park
1011 Greenwood Drive

1011 Greenwood Drive · (650) 995-7020
Location

1011 Greenwood Drive, Menlo Park, CA 94025
Flood Park Triangle

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1011 Greenwood Drive · Avail. now

$8,250

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2360 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Lovely Home in Suburban Park! - Excellent opportunity in a very desirable Menlo Park neighborhood! This updated home features the following:

Hardwood Floors throughout first floor.
Updated kitchen with granite countertops, island with prep sink, subzero refrigerator, stainless steel gas cooktop, oven and dishwasher.
Living room with wood-burning fireplace.
Finished garage with hardwood laminate floors, mini fridge and sink (the perfect man cave!).
Work niche in the kitchen and full office space in the upstairs loft area.
Large master suite with sitting area.
Master bath with walk-in shower and jetted tub.
Laundry room located on second floor.
Back yard patio great for outdoor entertaining.

(RLNE4866787)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1011 Greenwood Drive have any available units?
1011 Greenwood Drive has a unit available for $8,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1011 Greenwood Drive have?
Some of 1011 Greenwood Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1011 Greenwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1011 Greenwood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1011 Greenwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1011 Greenwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Menlo Park.
Does 1011 Greenwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1011 Greenwood Drive does offer parking.
Does 1011 Greenwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1011 Greenwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1011 Greenwood Drive have a pool?
No, 1011 Greenwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1011 Greenwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1011 Greenwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1011 Greenwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1011 Greenwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1011 Greenwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1011 Greenwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
