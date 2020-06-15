1011 Greenwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Lovely Home in Suburban Park! - Excellent opportunity in a very desirable Menlo Park neighborhood! This updated home features the following:



Hardwood Floors throughout first floor.

Updated kitchen with granite countertops, island with prep sink, subzero refrigerator, stainless steel gas cooktop, oven and dishwasher.

Living room with wood-burning fireplace.

Finished garage with hardwood laminate floors, mini fridge and sink (the perfect man cave!).

Work niche in the kitchen and full office space in the upstairs loft area.

Large master suite with sitting area.

Master bath with walk-in shower and jetted tub.

Laundry room located on second floor.

Back yard patio great for outdoor entertaining.



(RLNE4866787)