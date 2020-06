Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Come see this family home ready for new tenants. Drive up to the property and you will notice the front yard is low maintenance. Walk through the front door and you will find wood flooring throughout the home. Walk into the home and directly to the left is a den. Across the den is the quaint kitchen. The kitchen includes cabinets for storage, white tiled counter tops, and upgraded appliances. Past the kitchen is the large living room that includes a fire place and entrance to the back yard. Go down the hall way and you will find the guest bathroom that includes a single sink vanity and a shower/tub combo. The guest bedrooms are also down the hall including the master bedroom. The master bedroom includes a private bathroom which includes a single sink vanity and a shower/tub combo. Laundry is located inside the 2 car garage with a washer and dryer. Trash is included at this property. This home is also located near multiple shopping centers.