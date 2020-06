Amenities

pet friendly ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan Property Amenities pet friendly

55+ Senior Home - The Core - 29025 Pebble Beach - I'm getting a new look. You will love me! This is a wonderful 55+/Senior Home! Walk into a nice living area, the kitchen is spacious with a lot of cupboard space. There is a ceiling fan in the living area as well. There is a separate sunroom. The backyard has a shed for storage and trees for shade. Two nice sized bedrooms and bathrooms.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5083984)