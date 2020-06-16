28777 Bradley Rd

Amenities

Low Maintenance Senior home in the heart of Sun City, a community of Menifee. Walk into the home and you walk into a carpeted large living area the connects to the dinning room. Walk into the home and go through the living room into the dinning room and you will find a nice sized kitchen with multiple cabinets for storage that extend into the dinning room, upgraded appliances, and a refrigerator. Off the kitchen you will also find the laundry room that includes a washer and drier. On the other side of the home down the hall you will find the bedrooms. The master bedroom is large with a private bathroom. The mast bathroom includes a large walk in shower with a single sink vanity. Guest bedroom is of decent size, and the guest bathroom includes a walk in shower with a single sink vanity. Back yard is large with a cemented and covered patio with patio furniture. Back yard is also low maintenance and completely fenced with a storage room attached to the house. This home has a 1 car garage and is close to multiple shopping centers and the 215 freeway.