Menifee, CA
28777 Bradley Rd
Last updated March 31 2020 at 7:37 AM

28777 Bradley Rd

28777 Bradley Road · (951) 260-0711
Location

28777 Bradley Road, Menifee, CA 92586
Sun City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1404 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Low Maintenance Senior home in the heart of Sun City, a community of Menifee. Walk into the home and you walk into a carpeted large living area the connects to the dinning room. Walk into the home and go through the living room into the dinning room and you will find a nice sized kitchen with multiple cabinets for storage that extend into the dinning room, upgraded appliances, and a refrigerator. Off the kitchen you will also find the laundry room that includes a washer and drier. On the other side of the home down the hall you will find the bedrooms. The master bedroom is large with a private bathroom. The mast bathroom includes a large walk in shower with a single sink vanity. Guest bedroom is of decent size, and the guest bathroom includes a walk in shower with a single sink vanity. Back yard is large with a cemented and covered patio with patio furniture. Back yard is also low maintenance and completely fenced with a storage room attached to the house. This home has a 1 car garage and is close to multiple shopping centers and the 215 freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28777 Bradley Rd have any available units?
28777 Bradley Rd has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Menifee, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Menifee Rent Report.
What amenities does 28777 Bradley Rd have?
Some of 28777 Bradley Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28777 Bradley Rd currently offering any rent specials?
28777 Bradley Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28777 Bradley Rd pet-friendly?
No, 28777 Bradley Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Menifee.
Does 28777 Bradley Rd offer parking?
Yes, 28777 Bradley Rd does offer parking.
Does 28777 Bradley Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28777 Bradley Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28777 Bradley Rd have a pool?
No, 28777 Bradley Rd does not have a pool.
Does 28777 Bradley Rd have accessible units?
No, 28777 Bradley Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 28777 Bradley Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 28777 Bradley Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
