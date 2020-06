Amenities

Gorgeous Upgraded 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home. This home features crown molding, custom paint, Brand New Vinyl Planking has been installed through the entire home Neutral colors throughout. Open Kitchen features Granite counter tops and Built In Microwave. Ceiling Fans in all bedrooms. Bathrooms have been updated with Granite counter tops and Master Bathroom has Custom Tile Shower and Dual sinks. Separate Living Room with Fireplace. Two Car Garage.