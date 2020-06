Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Come see this beautiful senior home in the Oasis Senior Community. This home has been upgraded with hardwood flooring in the kitchen, living room, hallway and den. The kitchen is spacious with upgraded stainless steel appliances, walk in pantry and cupboard space. Both bedrooms rest on carpet and are of decent size. Living room includes a beautiful gas burning fireplace. The laundry room is located inside and includes a washer and drier. This garage contains storage and shelving. This home also includes an enclosed lanai with a gated backyard that rests along the golf course. This home is also close to multiple shopping centers and the 215 freeways.