Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

Great opportunity to live in the Casablanca Villas!! This open and spacious floor plan boasts: 2 good sized bedrooms with back patio access. Masterbedroom has a large sized walk in closet for all your storage needs. 2 full bathrooms, nice size family room with brick accents. Large kitchen with bay style type windows in dining room. Very open and bright, indoor laundry room and much more. Low maintenance front yard, fully fenced back yard with patio and grass. Must see to appreciate!!