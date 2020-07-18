All apartments in Menifee
Find more places like 26836 Hanford St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Menifee, CA
/
26836 Hanford St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

26836 Hanford St

26836 Hanford Street · (951) 723-1333
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Menifee
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

26836 Hanford Street, Menifee, CA 92584

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 26836 Hanford St · Avail. now

$2,550

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful Family Home with Solar! Includes Electric! - Immaculate home for rent in sought after neighborhood near freeways and shopping. Home offers 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms (1 bedroom and 1 full bath are downstairs). Beautiful upgrades throughout to include hard surface floors, granite kitchen counters laid over upgraded cabinets, custom built entertainment center, wood finished doors, faux wood blinds, stainless steel appliances and so much more. Backyard is entertainers delight with covered patios, accent lighting, high end artificial grass, water feature and plenty of room to enjoy. To top it all off, the home is solar powered and there will be no electric bill to pay. ***Cost of solar is included in the rent***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5902745)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26836 Hanford St have any available units?
26836 Hanford St has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Menifee, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Menifee Rent Report.
What amenities does 26836 Hanford St have?
Some of 26836 Hanford St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26836 Hanford St currently offering any rent specials?
26836 Hanford St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26836 Hanford St pet-friendly?
No, 26836 Hanford St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Menifee.
Does 26836 Hanford St offer parking?
No, 26836 Hanford St does not offer parking.
Does 26836 Hanford St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26836 Hanford St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26836 Hanford St have a pool?
No, 26836 Hanford St does not have a pool.
Does 26836 Hanford St have accessible units?
No, 26836 Hanford St does not have accessible units.
Does 26836 Hanford St have units with dishwashers?
No, 26836 Hanford St does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 26836 Hanford St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Artesa at Menifee Town Center
30414 Town Center Drive
Menifee, CA 92584

Similar Pages

Menifee 1 BedroomsMenifee 2 Bedrooms
Menifee Apartments with GymsMenifee Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Menifee Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CA
Escondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAVista, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAEncinitas, CAEastvale, CAHighland, CARowland Heights, CA
Palm Desert, CALoma Linda, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CALadera Ranch, CARamona, CASolana Beach, CAHome Gardens, CARancho Santa Fe, CAYucca Valley, CATemescal Valley, CAFrench Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity