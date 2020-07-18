26836 Hanford St

Amenities

Beautiful Family Home with Solar! Includes Electric! - Immaculate home for rent in sought after neighborhood near freeways and shopping. Home offers 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms (1 bedroom and 1 full bath are downstairs). Beautiful upgrades throughout to include hard surface floors, granite kitchen counters laid over upgraded cabinets, custom built entertainment center, wood finished doors, faux wood blinds, stainless steel appliances and so much more. Backyard is entertainers delight with covered patios, accent lighting, high end artificial grass, water feature and plenty of room to enjoy. To top it all off, the home is solar powered and there will be no electric bill to pay. ***Cost of solar is included in the rent***



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5902745)