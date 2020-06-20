All apartments in Menifee
Find more places like 26327 Burlington Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Menifee, CA
/
26327 Burlington Way
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

26327 Burlington Way

26327 Burlington Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Menifee
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

26327 Burlington Way, Menifee, CA 92586
Sun City

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Large home in 55+ senior community - Property Id: 284585

House has newer paint inside and out, newer carpet/flooring. Move in ready clean 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, laundry room, workroom and large backyard with mature fruit trees. Tenant supplies own Refrigerator, washer and dryer. Tenant pays own utilities and water.

Sorry, no section 8.

Pets OK additional deposit required

Rent $1675.00 per month
Security deposit $1750.00

Call/Text 951-766-1140 NO AGENTS PLEASE.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284585
Property Id 284585

(RLNE5796041)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26327 Burlington Way have any available units?
26327 Burlington Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Menifee, CA.
How much is rent in Menifee, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Menifee Rent Report.
What amenities does 26327 Burlington Way have?
Some of 26327 Burlington Way's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26327 Burlington Way currently offering any rent specials?
26327 Burlington Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26327 Burlington Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 26327 Burlington Way is pet friendly.
Does 26327 Burlington Way offer parking?
Yes, 26327 Burlington Way does offer parking.
Does 26327 Burlington Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26327 Burlington Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26327 Burlington Way have a pool?
No, 26327 Burlington Way does not have a pool.
Does 26327 Burlington Way have accessible units?
No, 26327 Burlington Way does not have accessible units.
Does 26327 Burlington Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26327 Burlington Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Artesa at Menifee Town Center
30414 Town Center Drive
Menifee, CA 92584

Similar Pages

Menifee 1 BedroomsMenifee 2 Bedrooms
Menifee Apartments with BalconyMenifee Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Menifee Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAWest Covina, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAEastvale, CAHighland, CARowland Heights, CAPalm Desert, CA
Loma Linda, CASolana Beach, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CALadera Ranch, CARamona, CAHome Gardens, CARancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWoodcrest, CACalimesa, CALaguna Woods, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College