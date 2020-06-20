26327 Burlington Way

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Large home in 55+ senior community - Property Id: 284585



House has newer paint inside and out, newer carpet/flooring. Move in ready clean 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, laundry room, workroom and large backyard with mature fruit trees. Tenant supplies own Refrigerator, washer and dryer. Tenant pays own utilities and water.



Sorry, no section 8.



Pets OK additional deposit required



Rent $1675.00 per month

Security deposit $1750.00



Call/Text 951-766-1140 NO AGENTS PLEASE.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284585

Property Id 284585



(RLNE5796041)