Apartment List
/
CA
/
martinez
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:50 PM

78 Apartments for rent in Martinez, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Martinez renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
6 Units Available
Vista Oaks
3883 Vista Oaks Dr, Martinez, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
867 sqft
Nicely crafted apartments with a fireplace and hardwood floors. Cats and dogs allowed. 24-hour maintenance available. Near John Muir National Historic Site. Easy access to Highway 4.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
12 Units Available
Terra Martinez
142 Fig Tree Ln, Martinez, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,587
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,892
831 sqft
Uber-modern apartment homes, just over from Holiday Highlands Park. Swimming pool, fitness center and business center. Units have carpets, hardwood floors and granite counters. Close to bars, restaurants and shops in Downtown Martinez.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
8 Units Available
HAVEN MARTINEZ APARTMENTS
486 Morello Ave, Martinez, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,242
967 sqft
Our Team is Here to Help!In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
3 Units Available
Mission Pines
3600 Pine St, Martinez, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
842 sqft
Upscale homes with energy-efficient appliances and ceiling fans. Enjoy use of the on-site pool. Get your daily necessities at nearby Muir Station. Enjoy the scenery at Radke Martinez Regional Shoreline. Minutes from I-680.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
2 Units Available
Somerset
1455 Arnold Drive, Martinez, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
874 sqft
Discover Somerset Apartments located on Arnold Drive in Martinez, California. Our apartment community offers top amenities and features such as high-speed internet access, refreshing pool, BBQ area and a playground.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3640 Serrano St
3640 Serrano Street, Martinez, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1704 sqft
3640 Serrano St Available 06/15/20 Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Martinez Home w/ Large Yard - This charming 3 bedroom 2 bath Martinez home is close to everything.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
5012 Thatcher Dr
5012 Thatcher Drive, Martinez, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,050
1792 sqft
Desirable 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home on a quiet cul-de-sac in a nice residential neighborhood. It features 1793 sf, a 2-car garage, a great floor plan with high ceilings and nice manufactured wood floors downstairs and carpeting upstairs.

1 of 12

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
425 H Street
425 H Street, Martinez, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
808 sqft
Martinez Nice 2 bedroom 1 bathroom single family home. Excellent location near shopping & freeway! - Nice 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home.
Results within 1 mile of Martinez

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
158 Southwind Drive
158 Southwind Drive, Pleasant Hill, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1378 sqft
158 Southwind Drive Available 06/20/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath in Pleasant Hill - Nice 3 Bedroom, 2 bath townhouse in Pleasant Hill. Beautiful hardwood floors, granite counters, and huge kitchen.

1 of 7

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1030 Delacy Ave
1030 Delacy Avenue, Contra Costa County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1150 sqft
Comfortable 2 bedroom, 1 bath with spacious yard - Property Id: 250796 detached garage large backyard Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/250796 Property Id 250796 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5666594)
Results within 5 miles of Martinez
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
Gregory Gardens
19 Units Available
Wood Creek
637 Stonebridge Way, Pleasant Hill, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,118
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1067 sqft
Minutes away from BART station and downtown SF as well as restaurants and shops. Modern homes with in-unit washer/dryer, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Enjoy the fitness center, pool and sauna.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
30 Units Available
eaves Walnut Creek
1445 Treat Blvd, Contra Costa Centre, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,921
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,144
971 sqft
Great location, close to Iron Horse Regional Trail, BART and 680 freeway. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony and hardwood floors. Community offers BBQ grills, pool, gym and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
18 Units Available
Avalon Walnut Creek
1001 Harvey Dr, Contra Costa Centre, CA
Studio
$2,291
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,245
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,830
1191 sqft
Minutes from I-680. On-site amenities include a pool, fire pit, courtyard and hot tub. Near downtown San Francisco. Apartments include granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
8 Units Available
Avalon Walnut Ridge
121 Roble Rd, Contra Costa Centre, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,493
958 sqft
Located just off I-680, close to the Diablo Foothills Park, as well as numerous parks, schools, shops and restaurants. Well-appointed studio, 1-2 bedroom units come with a washer and dryer, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Downtown Concord
11 Units Available
Renaissance Square
1825 Galindo St, Concord, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,291
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,002
1237 sqft
Enjoy full-service living in a community at the heart of downtown Concord. Pool, spa, clubhouse, conference room and fitness center on site. Units contain granite counters, high ceilings and thick carpeting.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
5 Units Available
Lime Ridge
3278 Tioga Rd, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant homes with modern kitchens and top-quality finishes. Community highlights include a pool and creekside trail. Shop at nearby Sunvalley Mall and dine in downtown Concord. Easy access to I-680.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
34 Units Available
Palm Lake
780 Oak Grove Rd, Concord, CA
Studio
$1,755
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,895
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
933 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Downtown Walnut Creek
5 Units Available
15Fifty5
1555 Riviera Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$2,169
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,314
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments in highly-walkable neighborhood. One- and two-bedroom floor plans. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool and hot tub, and package receiving service. Recently renovated units feature stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Downtown Walnut Creek
10 Units Available
Ivy Hill
1700 Botelho Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,485
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,345
960 sqft
Minutes from I-680 near restaurants and shops. This modern community offers a playground pool, gym, and hot tub. It is pet-friendly. Interior updates include hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Bancroft Village
11 Units Available
Park Lake at Walnut Creek
260 Park Lake Cir, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,439
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,696
1000 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Downtown Walnut Creek
17 Units Available
Oak and Iron a Walnut Creek Collection
114 Sharene Ln, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,595
340 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,805
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
947 sqft
SELF-GUIDED ONSITE TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
6 Units Available
Mountain View
1220 Monument Blvd, Concord, CA
Studio
$1,464
330 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,710
570 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just minutes from I-680. Residents enjoy units with walk-in closets, air conditioning, and ceiling fans. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, hot tub, pool, and parking.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
4 Units Available
Villa Montanaro
203 Coggins Dr, Pleasant Hill, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,900
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from I-680 and walking distance to the BART. Resort-style pool with clubhouse, views of Mount Diablo, and large fitness center with cardio theater. Modern architecture, trendy feel.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Downtown Walnut Creek
6 Units Available
The Arroyo
1250 Arroyo Way, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,935
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,615
1082 sqft
Newly built homes with walk-in closets, private balconies, and quartz countertops. The pet-friendly community has bike storage, a pool, and a business center for residents. Only a mile from Mount Diablo Boulevard.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Martinez, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Martinez renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Martinez 1 BedroomsMartinez 2 BedroomsMartinez 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMartinez 3 BedroomsMartinez Accessible ApartmentsMartinez Apartments under $1,800Martinez Apartments under $2,000
Martinez Apartments under $2,200Martinez Apartments under $2,500Martinez Apartments with BalconyMartinez Apartments with GarageMartinez Apartments with GymMartinez Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Martinez Apartments with ParkingMartinez Apartments with PoolMartinez Apartments with Washer-DryerMartinez Dog Friendly ApartmentsMartinez Furnished ApartmentsMartinez Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CASacramento, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CA
San Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CACastro Valley, CAPleasant Hill, CARichmond, CAAntioch, CASouth San Francisco, CASan Bruno, CA
Novato, CABurlingame, CANewark, CAPittsburg, CAMenlo Park, CADanville, CAEmeryville, CABelmont, CASan Lorenzo, CAAmerican Canyon, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayCalifornia State University-Sacramento
University of California-Berkeley