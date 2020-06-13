Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:15 AM

130 Apartments for rent in Martinez, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Vista Oaks
3883 Vista Oaks Dr, Martinez, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,720
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
867 sqft
Nicely crafted apartments with a fireplace and hardwood floors. Cats and dogs allowed. 24-hour maintenance available. Near John Muir National Historic Site. Easy access to Highway 4.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Muirwood Garden
620 Center Ave, Martinez, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,025
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
952 sqft
Peaceful community located in the heart of Martinez just minutes from shopping, dining and theaters. Community features a heated pool, 24-hour fitness center and courtyard. Pet-friendly!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
HAVEN MARTINEZ APARTMENTS
486 Morello Ave, Martinez, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,242
967 sqft
Our Team is Here to Help!In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Terra Martinez
142 Fig Tree Ln, Martinez, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,587
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,892
831 sqft
Uber-modern apartment homes, just over from Holiday Highlands Park. Swimming pool, fitness center and business center. Units have carpets, hardwood floors and granite counters. Close to bars, restaurants and shops in Downtown Martinez.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Mission Pines
3600 Pine St, Martinez, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
842 sqft
Upscale homes with energy-efficient appliances and ceiling fans. Enjoy use of the on-site pool. Get your daily necessities at nearby Muir Station. Enjoy the scenery at Radke Martinez Regional Shoreline. Minutes from I-680.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Somerset
1455 Arnold Drive, Martinez, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
874 sqft
Discover Somerset Apartments located on Arnold Drive in Martinez, California. Our apartment community offers top amenities and features such as high-speed internet access, refreshing pool, BBQ area and a playground.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
136 Blue Ridge Drive
136 Blue Ridge Drive, Martinez, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
980 sqft
Clean 2 bedroom and one bath, upstairs unit. Lots of light in living room/dining area which include laminate flooring, sliding glass door to deck. Carpeted bedrooms with ample closet space. * Minimum one year lease at $2100.00 and $2300.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3640 Serrano St
3640 Serrano Street, Martinez, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1704 sqft
3640 Serrano St Available 06/15/20 Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Martinez Home w/ Large Yard - This charming 3 bedroom 2 bath Martinez home is close to everything.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
231 Kingston Ct
231 Kingston Court, Martinez, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1450 sqft
Martinez Beauty! Single Story 3/2 & 1,450 SF Quiet Court Location - Loving it in Martinez! Attractive 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 1,450 sq ft.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
905 Tierney Place
905 Tierney Pl, Martinez, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1606 sqft
Brand New!!! 3bd 2.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
1900 La Veranda Pl
1900 La Veranda Place, Martinez, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,250
2921 sqft
Emanuel Sakkis - Agt: 925-3890835 - Rare opportunity to lease a massive 2015 built 4 bedroom + spacious loft home! Located on a cul-de-sac in a great Martinez Hills neighborhood with serene views of surrounding rolling hills, seconds to highway 4

1 of 12

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
425 H Street
425 H Street, Martinez, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
808 sqft
Martinez Nice 2 bedroom 1 bathroom single family home. Excellent location near shopping & freeway! - Nice 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home.
Results within 1 mile of Martinez
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
8 Units Available
Brookside
501 Ryan Dr, Pleasant Hill, CA
Studio
$1,635
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,835
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
850 sqft
Great location, close to the restaurants, shopping and theaters of Walnut Creek. Residents enjoy communal parking, pool and hot tub. Units include patio or balcony, bathtub and air conditioning.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Vine Hill
1 Unit Available
3941 Via Estrella Dr.**
3941 Via Estrella, Vine Hill, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1068 sqft
Martinez Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home, new paint & carpet, new bathrooms, Quartz counter & more! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. This home is 1068 sq ft and was just nicely updated.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
735 Buchanan Street
735 Buchanan Street, Benicia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
968 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom condo in a great location in Benicia! Recently remodeled with new floors, new kitchen and new bathroom, ready for a new tenant. Great floor plan with in unit washer and dryer, bonus microwave over the stove and dishwasher.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Camelback
1 Unit Available
874 Camelback Place
874 Camelback Place, Pleasant Hill, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1011 sqft
874 Camelback Place Available 06/16/20 Cute Pleasant Hill Condo Great for Commuters & College - Showing MID-JUNE. DO NOT Disturb Tenants. Wonderful 2bd/2ba condo in the great community of Pleasant Hill at Shadow Wood condos.
Results within 5 miles of Martinez
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Downtown Walnut Creek
6 Units Available
Mercer
1655 N California Blvd, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,240
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,679
1312 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance to downtown Walnut Creek. Large condo-style apartments with expansive windows and in-unit laundry. Property offers a private landscaped courtyard and a 24/7 fitness center. Multiple on-site retail and dining options.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
$
Downtown Walnut Creek
8 Units Available
15Fifty5
1555 Riviera Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$2,168
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,428
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,423
900 sqft
Apartments in highly-walkable neighborhood. One- and two-bedroom floor plans. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool and hot tub, and package receiving service. Recently renovated units feature stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Walnut Creek
6 Units Available
The Arroyo
1250 Arroyo Way, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,935
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,615
1082 sqft
Newly built homes with walk-in closets, private balconies, and quartz countertops. The pet-friendly community has bike storage, a pool, and a business center for residents. Only a mile from Mount Diablo Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Lime Ridge
3278 Tioga Rd, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant homes with modern kitchens and top-quality finishes. Community highlights include a pool and creekside trail. Shop at nearby Sunvalley Mall and dine in downtown Concord. Easy access to I-680.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Diablo Hills
5 Units Available
Stoneridge Luxury Apartment Homes
101 Hogan Ct, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,543
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,834
958 sqft
An advanced and comfortable development, this complex offers a wide selection of unique amenities, including golf course views, open floor plans, pet-friendly amenities and covered onsite parking for both guests and residents.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Bancroft Village
13 Units Available
Park Lake at Walnut Creek
260 Park Lake Cir, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,439
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,696
1000 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Walnut Creek
12 Units Available
The Windsor
2383 N Main St, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,205
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,945
1055 sqft
Community features two roof deck lounges, landscaped grounds and easy access to Iron Horse Trail. Great location just minutes to San Francisco. Units feature granite countertops, washer and dryer, and abundant storage.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Gregory Gardens
20 Units Available
Wood Creek
637 Stonebridge Way, Pleasant Hill, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,118
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1067 sqft
Minutes away from BART station and downtown SF as well as restaurants and shops. Modern homes with in-unit washer/dryer, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Enjoy the fitness center, pool and sauna.
City Guide for Martinez, CA

Some would argue Martinez is the birthplace of the martini. Even better, Martinez played an important role in the Pony Express and served as a station during the California Gold Rush.

Located in the San Francisco Bay Area, this city is home to 36,000 people. With one foot firmly rooted in its past and the other striding forwards into the future, Martinez is home to modern facilities and infrastructure as well as a rich and interesting history. If you like that combination, then why not take a look at apartments for rent in Martinez? Once something tempting has caught your eye, you could soon be calling this place home. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Martinez, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Martinez renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

