Stokley Properties Presents 61 Morello Avenue. Large One Bedroom Unit! - To schedule a viewing at your convenience, please call 925-658-1415 Ext #4 or e-mail blake@stokleyproperties.net



Stunning remodeled and spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath unit attached to a great single-family home off Morello Avenue, just blocks from 680 highway as well as near the beautiful, historic Downtown Martinez and the Martinez Marina.

Nice view from front door! Although the unit is attached to the home, it is very private with it's own parking space and entrance.



Vinyl plank floors throughout, newer kitchen appliances with granite counter tops, cabinets, newer faucets and fixtures, windows, upgraded electrical, and more!



This property has been completely gutted and renovated and is in pristine condition. All work permitted.



For commuters, this will be a short drive, uber/lyft/cab, or bus opposite of traffic to North Concord Bart, which will bring you to SF and in turn anywhere in the world!



This 900 s/ft unit is very clean and ready for your enjoyment.

Property includes one parking space right outside your front door.

Gas stove style fireplace which can heat up the place in a timely manner.

Your own washer and dryer in the unit.

Central heat and A/C.

Alarm system, water, garbage, gas and electricity all INCLUDED!

Owners have dog on property.



This is a near brand new unit.. Don't miss out!



* Minimum one year lease at $1,800 and $2,000 security deposit.

* Owner covers alarm, water, trash, and gas/electricity.

* No pets will be considered.

* Owner requires renter's insurance for the duration of the tenancy.

* No smoking

* Owner provides landscape service

* One parking space included.



Lease must start within 2 weeks of approval.



Full security deposit due within 24 hours of approval.

Full month’s rent due at lease signing (2nd month is prorated if lease begins after the 1st).



To schedule a viewing at your convenience, please call 925-658-1415 Ext #4 or e-mail blake@stokleyproperties.net



No Pets Allowed



