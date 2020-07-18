All apartments in Martinez
61 Morello Avenue

61 Morello Avenue · (925) 658-1415 ext. 4
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

61 Morello Avenue, Martinez, CA 94553

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 61 Morello Avenue · Avail. now

$1,800

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
Stokley Properties Presents 61 Morello Avenue. Large One Bedroom Unit! - To schedule a viewing at your convenience, please call 925-658-1415 Ext #4 or e-mail blake@stokleyproperties.net

Stunning remodeled and spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath unit attached to a great single-family home off Morello Avenue, just blocks from 680 highway as well as near the beautiful, historic Downtown Martinez and the Martinez Marina.
Nice view from front door! Although the unit is attached to the home, it is very private with it's own parking space and entrance.

Vinyl plank floors throughout, newer kitchen appliances with granite counter tops, cabinets, newer faucets and fixtures, windows, upgraded electrical, and more!

This property has been completely gutted and renovated and is in pristine condition. All work permitted.

For commuters, this will be a short drive, uber/lyft/cab, or bus opposite of traffic to North Concord Bart, which will bring you to SF and in turn anywhere in the world!

This 900 s/ft unit is very clean and ready for your enjoyment.
Property includes one parking space right outside your front door.
Gas stove style fireplace which can heat up the place in a timely manner.
Your own washer and dryer in the unit.
Central heat and A/C.
Alarm system, water, garbage, gas and electricity all INCLUDED!
Owners have dog on property.

This is a near brand new unit.. Don't miss out!

* Minimum one year lease at $1,800 and $2,000 security deposit.
* Owner covers alarm, water, trash, and gas/electricity.
* No pets will be considered.
* Owner requires renter's insurance for the duration of the tenancy.
* No smoking
* Owner provides landscape service
* One parking space included.

Lease must start within 2 weeks of approval.

Full security deposit due within 24 hours of approval.
Full month’s rent due at lease signing (2nd month is prorated if lease begins after the 1st).

To schedule a viewing at your convenience, please call 925-658-1415 Ext #4 or e-mail blake@stokleyproperties.net

Blake Demale CalBRE #01975614
Stokley Properties is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider
'Disclaimer: Stokley Properties, Inc. is not responsible for 3rd party marketing'

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3298532)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 61 Morello Avenue have any available units?
61 Morello Avenue has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 61 Morello Avenue have?
Some of 61 Morello Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 61 Morello Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
61 Morello Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 61 Morello Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 61 Morello Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Martinez.
Does 61 Morello Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 61 Morello Avenue offers parking.
Does 61 Morello Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 61 Morello Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 61 Morello Avenue have a pool?
No, 61 Morello Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 61 Morello Avenue have accessible units?
No, 61 Morello Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 61 Morello Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 61 Morello Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 61 Morello Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 61 Morello Avenue has units with air conditioning.
