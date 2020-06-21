3640 Serrano St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Martinez Home w/ Large Yard - This charming 3 bedroom 2 bath Martinez home is close to everything. Situated halfway between Highway 4 and Downtown this 2-story home is minutes to everything. The upstairs of this 1,700 sf home maintains the main living area, planked with natural hardwood floors throughout the two bedrooms, living room/family room, dining room and kitchen. The kitchen leads directly onto a large deck which sits slightly above a sizeable lawn and separate play area. Downstairs proivdes a separate living area / office and bedroom with private bath and laundry room. The garage is attached with direct access to the home and also maintains a separate "work shop".



Call today for a private tour. Note the home will not be available until 6/15



Diablo Pacific Property Group

(925) 979-5550

www.diablopacific.com

BRE Lic#: 02056617



