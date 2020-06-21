All apartments in Martinez
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

3640 Serrano St

3640 Serrano Street · (925) 979-5550
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3640 Serrano Street, Martinez, CA 94553

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3640 Serrano St · Avail. now

$3,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1704 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Martinez Home w/ Large Yard - This charming 3 bedroom 2 bath Martinez home is close to everything. Situated halfway between Highway 4 and Downtown this 2-story home is minutes to everything. The upstairs of this 1,700 sf home maintains the main living area, planked with natural hardwood floors throughout the two bedrooms, living room/family room, dining room and kitchen. The kitchen leads directly onto a large deck which sits slightly above a sizeable lawn and separate play area. Downstairs proivdes a separate living area / office and bedroom with private bath and laundry room. The garage is attached with direct access to the home and also maintains a separate "work shop".

Call today for a private tour. Note the home will not be available until 6/15

Diablo Pacific Property Group
(925) 979-5550
www.diablopacific.com
BRE Lic#: 02056617

(RLNE5831367)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3640 Serrano St have any available units?
3640 Serrano St has a unit available for $3,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3640 Serrano St have?
Some of 3640 Serrano St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3640 Serrano St currently offering any rent specials?
3640 Serrano St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3640 Serrano St pet-friendly?
No, 3640 Serrano St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Martinez.
Does 3640 Serrano St offer parking?
Yes, 3640 Serrano St does offer parking.
Does 3640 Serrano St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3640 Serrano St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3640 Serrano St have a pool?
No, 3640 Serrano St does not have a pool.
Does 3640 Serrano St have accessible units?
No, 3640 Serrano St does not have accessible units.
Does 3640 Serrano St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3640 Serrano St has units with dishwashers.
Does 3640 Serrano St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3640 Serrano St does not have units with air conditioning.
