Last updated May 26 2020 at 9:40 PM

1900 La Veranda Pl

1900 La Veranda Place · (925) 389-0835
Location

1900 La Veranda Place, Martinez, CA 94553

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,250

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2921 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Emanuel Sakkis - Agt: 925-3890835 - Rare opportunity to lease a massive 2015 built 4 bedroom + spacious loft home! Located on a cul-de-sac in a great Martinez Hills neighborhood with serene views of surrounding rolling hills, seconds to highway 4 and 680, shopping, restaurants, schools, hiking trails, and parks. Exquisite design with high ceilings and an abundance of natural light. Ground floor in-law bedroom and bath. Upstairs you'll find the private elegant master bedroom "dream suite" that spans the entire backside of the home w/ 2 walk-in closets, and gorgeous bath with spacious glass shower and separate jetted whirlpool tub. Also features a Gourmet kitchen and family room combo, formal Living room and dining room, cost efficient dual zone heating and AC, dual pane windows, private fenced yard, fire sprinklers in the home per new construction codes, tons of cabinet storage in garage, NO HOA. Too much to list. Truly a unique opportunity to lease a fantastic barely 5 year old home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1900 La Veranda Pl have any available units?
1900 La Veranda Pl has a unit available for $4,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1900 La Veranda Pl have?
Some of 1900 La Veranda Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1900 La Veranda Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1900 La Veranda Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1900 La Veranda Pl pet-friendly?
No, 1900 La Veranda Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Martinez.
Does 1900 La Veranda Pl offer parking?
Yes, 1900 La Veranda Pl does offer parking.
Does 1900 La Veranda Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1900 La Veranda Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1900 La Veranda Pl have a pool?
Yes, 1900 La Veranda Pl has a pool.
Does 1900 La Veranda Pl have accessible units?
No, 1900 La Veranda Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1900 La Veranda Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1900 La Veranda Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 1900 La Veranda Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1900 La Veranda Pl has units with air conditioning.
