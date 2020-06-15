1900 La Veranda Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage new construction

Emanuel Sakkis - Agt: 925-3890835 - Rare opportunity to lease a massive 2015 built 4 bedroom + spacious loft home! Located on a cul-de-sac in a great Martinez Hills neighborhood with serene views of surrounding rolling hills, seconds to highway 4 and 680, shopping, restaurants, schools, hiking trails, and parks. Exquisite design with high ceilings and an abundance of natural light. Ground floor in-law bedroom and bath. Upstairs you'll find the private elegant master bedroom "dream suite" that spans the entire backside of the home w/ 2 walk-in closets, and gorgeous bath with spacious glass shower and separate jetted whirlpool tub. Also features a Gourmet kitchen and family room combo, formal Living room and dining room, cost efficient dual zone heating and AC, dual pane windows, private fenced yard, fire sprinklers in the home per new construction codes, tons of cabinet storage in garage, NO HOA. Too much to list. Truly a unique opportunity to lease a fantastic barely 5 year old home.