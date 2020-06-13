/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:49 AM
140 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Marina del Rey, CA
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
Marina Del Rey
19 Units Available
Tierra del Rey
4250 Glencoe Ave, Marina del Rey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,749
1579 sqft
Gorgeous complex boasts 24-hour fitness center, pool and hot tub. Built-in bookshelves and walk-in closets in air-conditioned apartments. Villa Marina Marketplace Mall across the street. Marvin Braude Bike Path nearby.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 13 at 01:03am
$
Marina Del Rey
47 Units Available
AMLI Marina Del Rey
4242 Via Marina, Marina del Rey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
2076 sqft
These Marina Del Rey apartments overlook a shimmering swimming pool and are close to Santa Monica and Culver City. Suites have stainless steel appliances and granite counters. This pet-friendly complex boasts a gym and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Marina Del Rey
67 Units Available
Mariners Village
4600 Via Marina, Marina del Rey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,228
1786 sqft
This property offers beautiful water views and is only minutes from Ballona Wetlands and Westfield Culver City. Amenities include tennis court, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Units feature fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Marina Del Rey
49 Units Available
Esprit Marina del Rey
13900 Marquesas Way, Marina del Rey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,672
1898 sqft
Enjoy scenic water views from every living room. Luxury units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Residents have access to 24-hour gym, hot tub, pool, clubhouse and racquetball court. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
Marina Del Rey
108 Units Available
Neptune Marina Apartments
14126 Marquesas Way, Marina del Rey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,490
1693 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Indulge in the ultimate luxury living experience at Neptune Marina.
Results within 1 mile of Marina del Rey
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:11am
Marina Del Rey
2 Units Available
R1
4151 Redwood Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,400
1753 sqft
Villa Marina Marketplace Mall and Glen Alla Park are both convenient to this community. Property amenities include a 24-hour gym, community garden, pool and hot tub. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and patios/balconies.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
Venice
42 Units Available
Jefferson at Marina del Rey
3221 Carter Ave, Del Rey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,404
1488 sqft
Gorgeous complex with courtyard and clubhouse. Recently renovated units contain washers and dryers. Within walking distance of multiple yacht clubs and the Villa Marina Marketplace Mall. Minutes to I-405, I-105 and I-10.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 12:49am
Marina Del Rey
6 Units Available
Belle Fontaine
4077 Glencoe Ave, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,965
1366 sqft
Trendy neighborhood in the Marina Arts District. Updated amenities including fireplaces, master suites with walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. On-site sauna, pool, hot tub, gym and business center. Pet-friendly property. Minutes from the coast.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
Venice
43 Units Available
Lincoln Place Apartment Homes
1050 Frederick St, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,717
1239 sqft
Newly upgraded apartments have quartz counters, gas stoves and built-in microwaves. Parking and car charging provided. Located just down the street from the grocery store and bus stop.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Venice
1 Unit Available
13700 Marina Pointe Drive
13700 Marina Pointe Drive, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,300
2152 sqft
Gorgeous Condo with Views of Marina. High-rise living with resort-style Condo. Private 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath Plus a den! Over 1900 sq ft. Views from every room.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
1 Unit Available
6967 Trolleyway
6967 Trolleyway Street, Los Angeles, CA
Available 07/12/20 Oceanfront 4 bed 2 ba furnished LIVE ON THE BEACH! - Property Id: 166755 Upper unit of oceanfront duplex on quiet beach in quaint and undiscovered Playa del Rey.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Venice
1 Unit Available
20 27th Avenue --
20 27th Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
Venice Single Family Home - Property Id: 245836 Charming SFR on a desirable Venice walk street. Home features hardwood floors, remodeled bathroom, kitchen with top of the line stainless steel appliances.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
1 Unit Available
121 Fowling St 121
121 Fowling Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Marina Del Rey
1 Unit Available
4117 Beethoven Street
4117 Beethoven Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,495
1466 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) A property with good location and price, it's a steal deal for any applicant who can move in as soon as possible! Hurry and sign up for application online for free.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
1 Unit Available
6415 Pacific Avenue D
6415 Pacific Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,250
1682 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Venice
1 Unit Available
2325 McKinley Avenue
2325 Mckinley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$14,500
3114 sqft
Stunning & Luxurious Venice Home! - Stunning architectural home in the heart of Venice and located in the coveted Silver Triangle! Completed remodeled in 2017, this fully furnished grand 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, plus den property is the quintessential
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Venice
1 Unit Available
2326 Walnut Ave.
2326 Walnut Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,895
1500 sqft
Remodeled 3 bed+2 bath HOUSE on Walnut Ave, in the heart of Venice! Remodeled - hardwood, quartz, white kitchen, SS appl's. Parking!ing! - 2326 Walnut Ave, Venice, 90291 Rent: $5,895. Deposit: $5,895 Bedrooms: 3, Bath: 2.
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Venice
1 Unit Available
21 AVE 27TH
21 27th Ave, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$17,500
3321 sqft
This modern architectural gem in the heart of Venice exquisitely emphasizes indoor and outdoor living, less than a block from the sand and sea. Envisioned by world-renowned U.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Mar Vista
1 Unit Available
3950 Lyceum Avenue
3950 Lyceum Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,100
1968 sqft
This Spanish 3 BD, 2 BD Mar Vista home impresses with the best of both vintage character & modern elegance! The front yard features a stylish fence & flagstone paths.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Marina Del Rey
1 Unit Available
4080 Glencoe Avenue
4080 Glencoe Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,995
2160 sqft
Great location. This is penthouse condo/loft is 1 of 2 in the complex with this size. Very Spacious and unique. Must see.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Venice
1 Unit Available
687 WASHINGTON
687 Washington Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,950
2184 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 687 WASHINGTON in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Venice
1 Unit Available
36 AVE 26TH
36 26th Ave, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
1580 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 36 AVE 26TH in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Venice
1 Unit Available
30 AVE 20TH
30 20th Ave, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,250
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 30 AVE 20TH in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Venice
1 Unit Available
4600 VIA DOLCE
4600 Via Dolce, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1686 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4600 VIA DOLCE in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!
Similar Pages
Marina del Rey 1 BedroomsMarina del Rey 2 BedroomsMarina del Rey 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMarina del Rey 3 BedroomsMarina del Rey Accessible ApartmentsMarina del Rey Apartments with Balcony
Marina del Rey Apartments with GarageMarina del Rey Apartments with GymMarina del Rey Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMarina del Rey Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMarina del Rey Apartments with ParkingMarina del Rey Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CACypress, CACarson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CA