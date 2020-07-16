889 San Francisco

Amenities

LA luxury high rise Metropolis Tower 1 Residence. A full build-out of the project includes more than 1,500 condominiums, a 350-key Hotel Indigo, and more than 70,000 square feet of commercial space. Tower I stands 38 stories and has 308 units. This brand new corner unit located on the 32nd floor has 2 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, and den, with breathtaking panoramic views of Ocean, Catalina Island, downtown LA Live, Century City, and Hollywood Hills. Walking distance to Staple Center, banks, and shops. Gourmet kitchen with Caesar stone countertops, soft self-closing wood cabinet, refrigerator, oven, and gas stove. Laundry inside. Dryer and washer are included. Beautiful wall of windows with shades. Amenities include: concierge service, the elegant tower I 24 hour attended lobby. (2) two side by side parking in the subterranean garage. Rooftop pool, indoor/outdoor clubhouse, barbecue area, gymnasium, fitness with steam room, yoga studio, garden patio, dining lounge, kitchen, billiard room, movie theater, conference room, business center, dog park and many more! Must see to appreciate.