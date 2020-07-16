All apartments in Marin County
889 San Francisco

889 San Francisco Boulevard · (626) 712-9292
Location

889 San Francisco Boulevard, Marin County, CA 94960
San Anselmo

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3206 · Avail. now

$6,200

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1720 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
conference room
clubhouse
concierge
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
lobby
media room
new construction
sauna
yoga
LA luxury high rise Metropolis Tower 1 Residence. A full build-out of the project includes more than 1,500 condominiums, a 350-key Hotel Indigo, and more than 70,000 square feet of commercial space. Tower I stands 38 stories and has 308 units. This brand new corner unit located on the 32nd floor has 2 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, and den, with breathtaking panoramic views of Ocean, Catalina Island, downtown LA Live, Century City, and Hollywood Hills. Walking distance to Staple Center, banks, and shops. Gourmet kitchen with Caesar stone countertops, soft self-closing wood cabinet, refrigerator, oven, and gas stove. Laundry inside. Dryer and washer are included. Beautiful wall of windows with shades. Amenities include: concierge service, the elegant tower I 24 hour attended lobby. (2) two side by side parking in the subterranean garage. Rooftop pool, indoor/outdoor clubhouse, barbecue area, gymnasium, fitness with steam room, yoga studio, garden patio, dining lounge, kitchen, billiard room, movie theater, conference room, business center, dog park and many more! Must see to appreciate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 889 San Francisco have any available units?
889 San Francisco has a unit available for $6,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 889 San Francisco have?
Some of 889 San Francisco's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 889 San Francisco currently offering any rent specials?
889 San Francisco is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 889 San Francisco pet-friendly?
Yes, 889 San Francisco is pet friendly.
Does 889 San Francisco offer parking?
Yes, 889 San Francisco offers parking.
Does 889 San Francisco have units with washers and dryers?
No, 889 San Francisco does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 889 San Francisco have a pool?
Yes, 889 San Francisco has a pool.
Does 889 San Francisco have accessible units?
No, 889 San Francisco does not have accessible units.
Does 889 San Francisco have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 889 San Francisco has units with dishwashers.
Does 889 San Francisco have units with air conditioning?
No, 889 San Francisco does not have units with air conditioning.
