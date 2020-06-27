All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Last updated March 23 2020 at 1:23 AM

3013 Maple Avenue

3013 Maple Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3013 Maple Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Tree Section

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
dog park
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
yoga
Beautifully remodeled single story, split level Tree Section home in Manhattan Beach. This home is nestled on a corner lot in a quiet family neighborhood with quick access to downtown MB and Lax. 4 bedroom 3 bathrooms with beautiful remodeled kitchen and floors. The quaint patio has a spa and gas log fireplace. Built in BBQ ideal for entertaining and a large side yard and a small dog run. Garage is converted into use for a gym/yoga studio with a loft for storage which has a daybed. Owner interested in 1-3 year lease .. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Landlord pays gardener and spa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3013 Maple Avenue have any available units?
3013 Maple Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 3013 Maple Avenue have?
Some of 3013 Maple Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3013 Maple Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3013 Maple Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3013 Maple Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3013 Maple Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3013 Maple Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3013 Maple Avenue offers parking.
Does 3013 Maple Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3013 Maple Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3013 Maple Avenue have a pool?
No, 3013 Maple Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3013 Maple Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3013 Maple Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3013 Maple Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3013 Maple Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3013 Maple Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3013 Maple Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
