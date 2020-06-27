3013 Maple Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated gym dog park

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym parking bbq/grill garage hot tub yoga

Beautifully remodeled single story, split level Tree Section home in Manhattan Beach. This home is nestled on a corner lot in a quiet family neighborhood with quick access to downtown MB and Lax. 4 bedroom 3 bathrooms with beautiful remodeled kitchen and floors. The quaint patio has a spa and gas log fireplace. Built in BBQ ideal for entertaining and a large side yard and a small dog run. Garage is converted into use for a gym/yoga studio with a loft for storage which has a daybed. Owner interested in 1-3 year lease .. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Landlord pays gardener and spa.