216 24th Street

Furnished short- or long-term luxurious property with panoramic views from Point Dume to Palos Verdes Peninsula to Catalina Island. This exquisite custom home was built by KAA Designs with unmatched quality of construction and finish materials to create a property that embodies the very essence of luxurious beach living. Custom built with an exceptional commitment to quality design, materials and craftsmanship this 5 bedroom 4.5 bath includes gourmet kitchen features English green stone counters, custom European maple cabinetry, Sub Zero Refrigerator and Freezer, Sub Zero refrigerated drawers, Viking Range with custom stainless hood, 6 burners and grill, Viking Ovens and warming drawer and appliance garage, extra-large stainless shelved two stop dumbwaiter, commercial ice maker and bar refrigerator, built-in pot filler and stainless backsplash. The living room has large sliders that open to one of the most spectacular ocean views in Manhattan Beach. The room includes large fireplace and high-end modern furnishings. Also includes is a wet bar, dining area, game room and den with fireplace and flat screen. Master suite has built-in teak bed, built-in teak drawers, large fireplace, flat screen and master bath with Japanese soaking tub and walk-in shower. There are 3 additional bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms on this floor. Bottom floor has a mother-in-law quarters, 1200 bottle wine cellar, laundry room, 3 car garage. See amenities Rates subject to change without notice