Manhattan Beach, CA
216 24th Street
Last updated February 26 2020 at 4:22 PM

216 24th Street

216 24th Street · No Longer Available
Location

216 24th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Furnished short- or long-term luxurious property with panoramic views from Point Dume to Palos Verdes Peninsula to Catalina Island. This exquisite custom home was built by KAA Designs with unmatched quality of construction and finish materials to create a property that embodies the very essence of luxurious beach living. Custom built with an exceptional commitment to quality design, materials and craftsmanship this 5 bedroom 4.5 bath includes gourmet kitchen features English green stone counters, custom European maple cabinetry, Sub Zero Refrigerator and Freezer, Sub Zero refrigerated drawers, Viking Range with custom stainless hood, 6 burners and grill, Viking Ovens and warming drawer and appliance garage, extra-large stainless shelved two stop dumbwaiter, commercial ice maker and bar refrigerator, built-in pot filler and stainless backsplash. The living room has large sliders that open to one of the most spectacular ocean views in Manhattan Beach. The room includes large fireplace and high-end modern furnishings. Also includes is a wet bar, dining area, game room and den with fireplace and flat screen. Master suite has built-in teak bed, built-in teak drawers, large fireplace, flat screen and master bath with Japanese soaking tub and walk-in shower. There are 3 additional bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms on this floor. Bottom floor has a mother-in-law quarters, 1200 bottle wine cellar, laundry room, 3 car garage. See amenities Rates subject to change without notice

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 24th Street have any available units?
216 24th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 216 24th Street have?
Some of 216 24th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 24th Street currently offering any rent specials?
216 24th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 24th Street pet-friendly?
No, 216 24th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 216 24th Street offer parking?
Yes, 216 24th Street offers parking.
Does 216 24th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 216 24th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 24th Street have a pool?
No, 216 24th Street does not have a pool.
Does 216 24th Street have accessible units?
No, 216 24th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 216 24th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 216 24th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 216 24th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 216 24th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
