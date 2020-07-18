1201 2nd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill

THIS IS A 3 MONTH FURNISHED RENTAL beginning September 1st (some flexibility there). Light and bright with high ceilings; this large home offers a comfortable, all inclusive lifestyle for those in need of a short rental. Sporting a large kitchen with top of the line appliances, formal dining room, restful den and serene living room, this home also has a large backyard for bbq’s and relaxation. The big master suite includes a fireplace, huge shower and roomy closets. Around a mile to the beach and close to schools and shopping, this home has it all in exclusive East Manhattan Beach.