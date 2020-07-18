All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Home
/
Manhattan Beach, CA
/
1201 2nd Street
Last updated August 16 2019 at 4:17 PM

1201 2nd Street

1201 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1201 2nd Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Eastside Manhattan Beach

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
bbq/grill
ice maker
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
THIS IS A 3 MONTH FURNISHED RENTAL beginning September 1st (some flexibility there). Light and bright with high ceilings; this large home offers a comfortable, all inclusive lifestyle for those in need of a short rental. Sporting a large kitchen with top of the line appliances, formal dining room, restful den and serene living room, this home also has a large backyard for bbq’s and relaxation. The big master suite includes a fireplace, huge shower and roomy closets. Around a mile to the beach and close to schools and shopping, this home has it all in exclusive East Manhattan Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 2nd Street have any available units?
1201 2nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1201 2nd Street have?
Some of 1201 2nd Street's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1201 2nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 2nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 1201 2nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 1201 2nd Street offer parking?
No, 1201 2nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 1201 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1201 2nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 1201 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 1201 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 1201 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1201 2nd Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1201 2nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1201 2nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
