118 Kelp Street

This stunning El Porto duplex just underwent a complete remodel, right down to the studs! The entire exterior facade was redesigned to create new windows for panoramic ocean views from just about every room in the building. With light color finishes, glass balcony railings, and wood sidings, the property fits right in with the ultra-sleek and modern beach style popular in Manhattan Beach. The interior was completely redesigned with an open floor plan and all built in Thermador appliances. There is brand new cooling and heating, all new electrical and plumbing, and the bathrooms feature Duravit vanities. THis unit has plenty of storage with custom built in cabinets in each room. The new big windows allow 180 degree views from PV, to Catalina, all the way up the coast to Malibu.