Last updated August 17 2019 at 3:29 AM

118 Kelp Street

118 Kelp Street · No Longer Available
Location

118 Kelp Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
This stunning El Porto duplex just underwent a complete remodel, right down to the studs! The entire exterior facade was redesigned to create new windows for panoramic ocean views from just about every room in the building. With light color finishes, glass balcony railings, and wood sidings, the property fits right in with the ultra-sleek and modern beach style popular in Manhattan Beach. The interior was completely redesigned with an open floor plan and all built in Thermador appliances. There is brand new cooling and heating, all new electrical and plumbing, and the bathrooms feature Duravit vanities. THis unit has plenty of storage with custom built in cabinets in each room. The new big windows allow 180 degree views from PV, to Catalina, all the way up the coast to Malibu.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 Kelp Street have any available units?
118 Kelp Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
Is 118 Kelp Street currently offering any rent specials?
118 Kelp Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 Kelp Street pet-friendly?
No, 118 Kelp Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 118 Kelp Street offer parking?
No, 118 Kelp Street does not offer parking.
Does 118 Kelp Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 118 Kelp Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 Kelp Street have a pool?
No, 118 Kelp Street does not have a pool.
Does 118 Kelp Street have accessible units?
No, 118 Kelp Street does not have accessible units.
Does 118 Kelp Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 118 Kelp Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 118 Kelp Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 118 Kelp Street does not have units with air conditioning.
