7322 BIRDVIEW Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Craftsman style Pt Dume home with ocean views. Hardwood floors, high ceilings and three fireplaces. Entertainment/bar area. Private master suite with ocean views. Spa-like master bath with spa tub, separate shower and fireplace. Gourmet center island kitchen. Gorgeous grounds, lush landscaping with rose gardens and fruit trees. Rooftop deck with ocean views. Large motor court with plenty of parking. Close to beach and nature preserve. Enjoy whale watching and hiking trails. Fully furnished and equipped for a summer rental or also available long term.