Malibu, CA
7322 BIRDVIEW Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

7322 BIRDVIEW Avenue

7322 Birdview Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7322 Birdview Avenue, Malibu, CA 90265
Point Dume

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Craftsman style Pt Dume home with ocean views. Hardwood floors, high ceilings and three fireplaces. Entertainment/bar area. Private master suite with ocean views. Spa-like master bath with spa tub, separate shower and fireplace. Gourmet center island kitchen. Gorgeous grounds, lush landscaping with rose gardens and fruit trees. Rooftop deck with ocean views. Large motor court with plenty of parking. Close to beach and nature preserve. Enjoy whale watching and hiking trails. Fully furnished and equipped for a summer rental or also available long term.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7322 BIRDVIEW Avenue have any available units?
7322 BIRDVIEW Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 7322 BIRDVIEW Avenue have?
Some of 7322 BIRDVIEW Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7322 BIRDVIEW Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7322 BIRDVIEW Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7322 BIRDVIEW Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7322 BIRDVIEW Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 7322 BIRDVIEW Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7322 BIRDVIEW Avenue offers parking.
Does 7322 BIRDVIEW Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7322 BIRDVIEW Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7322 BIRDVIEW Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7322 BIRDVIEW Avenue has a pool.
Does 7322 BIRDVIEW Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7322 BIRDVIEW Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7322 BIRDVIEW Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7322 BIRDVIEW Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 7322 BIRDVIEW Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7322 BIRDVIEW Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
