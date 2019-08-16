All apartments in Malibu
31506 VICTORIA POINT Road
Last updated August 16 2019 at 7:50 PM

31506 VICTORIA POINT Road

31506 Victoria Point Road · No Longer Available
Location

31506 Victoria Point Road, Malibu, CA 90265
Western Malibu

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Spend the summer in one of the best beach homes available! Four levels of luxurious living with all major rooms on the water. The house is only five years old with all the amenities one can ask for. Enter the house into the great room that opens out to an massive oceanfront deck with Bar-B-Que. The top floor contains the master suite with private terrace and an additional en suite bedroom. A lower level contains a newly completed media room and two bedrooms that flow to the terrace deck on the water. The lowest level is perfect for beachfront entertaining with a living room and separate bedroom that both open up to a huge deck. Great surfing right out in front at "Trancas Point". Gated street for ultimate privacy. Fully furnished. Starbucks and Vintage Market nearby. This is the perfect home to enjoy summer in Malibu!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31506 VICTORIA POINT Road have any available units?
31506 VICTORIA POINT Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 31506 VICTORIA POINT Road have?
Some of 31506 VICTORIA POINT Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31506 VICTORIA POINT Road currently offering any rent specials?
31506 VICTORIA POINT Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31506 VICTORIA POINT Road pet-friendly?
No, 31506 VICTORIA POINT Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 31506 VICTORIA POINT Road offer parking?
Yes, 31506 VICTORIA POINT Road offers parking.
Does 31506 VICTORIA POINT Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31506 VICTORIA POINT Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31506 VICTORIA POINT Road have a pool?
No, 31506 VICTORIA POINT Road does not have a pool.
Does 31506 VICTORIA POINT Road have accessible units?
No, 31506 VICTORIA POINT Road does not have accessible units.
Does 31506 VICTORIA POINT Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31506 VICTORIA POINT Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 31506 VICTORIA POINT Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 31506 VICTORIA POINT Road does not have units with air conditioning.
