31506 Victoria Point Road, Malibu, CA 90265 Western Malibu
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
elevator
fireplace
Spend the summer in one of the best beach homes available! Four levels of luxurious living with all major rooms on the water. The house is only five years old with all the amenities one can ask for. Enter the house into the great room that opens out to an massive oceanfront deck with Bar-B-Que. The top floor contains the master suite with private terrace and an additional en suite bedroom. A lower level contains a newly completed media room and two bedrooms that flow to the terrace deck on the water. The lowest level is perfect for beachfront entertaining with a living room and separate bedroom that both open up to a huge deck. Great surfing right out in front at "Trancas Point". Gated street for ultimate privacy. Fully furnished. Starbucks and Vintage Market nearby. This is the perfect home to enjoy summer in Malibu!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
