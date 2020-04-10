All apartments in Malibu
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

30826 BROAD BEACH Road

30826 Broad Beach Road · No Longer Available
Location

30826 Broad Beach Road, Malibu, CA 90265
Western Malibu

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
This is your chance to experience the Malibu life at this impeccably furnished and beautifully appointed beach compound. Designed to entertain, the home is situated on a deep lot with a sandy beach. The home was stripped to the studs and reimagined by an acclaimed AD100 celebrity designer, Michael Lee, who brought a unique blend of modern finishes & integrated rustic touches, all giving it that elegance throughout while still maintaining the comfort of the coastal living vibes. A light-filled Moroccan masterpiece with open spaces, 12-14' ceilings, a master suite you would never leave with views of the famous Zuma Beach, a Chef's kitchen, large outdoor patios including lush gardens & a courtyard w/ a Moorish shaped pool. In addition, it has a very rare direct access to the ocean, without rocky obstacles. Other amenities include a secure gated entry, built-in bbq, solar w/ a Tesla charger & 3-car garage. For sale or lease - can be sold furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 7 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30826 BROAD BEACH Road have any available units?
30826 BROAD BEACH Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 30826 BROAD BEACH Road have?
Some of 30826 BROAD BEACH Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30826 BROAD BEACH Road currently offering any rent specials?
30826 BROAD BEACH Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30826 BROAD BEACH Road pet-friendly?
No, 30826 BROAD BEACH Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 30826 BROAD BEACH Road offer parking?
Yes, 30826 BROAD BEACH Road offers parking.
Does 30826 BROAD BEACH Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30826 BROAD BEACH Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30826 BROAD BEACH Road have a pool?
Yes, 30826 BROAD BEACH Road has a pool.
Does 30826 BROAD BEACH Road have accessible units?
No, 30826 BROAD BEACH Road does not have accessible units.
Does 30826 BROAD BEACH Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30826 BROAD BEACH Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 30826 BROAD BEACH Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 30826 BROAD BEACH Road does not have units with air conditioning.
