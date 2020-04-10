30826 BROAD BEACH Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

This is your chance to experience the Malibu life at this impeccably furnished and beautifully appointed beach compound. Designed to entertain, the home is situated on a deep lot with a sandy beach. The home was stripped to the studs and reimagined by an acclaimed AD100 celebrity designer, Michael Lee, who brought a unique blend of modern finishes & integrated rustic touches, all giving it that elegance throughout while still maintaining the comfort of the coastal living vibes. A light-filled Moroccan masterpiece with open spaces, 12-14' ceilings, a master suite you would never leave with views of the famous Zuma Beach, a Chef's kitchen, large outdoor patios including lush gardens & a courtyard w/ a Moorish shaped pool. In addition, it has a very rare direct access to the ocean, without rocky obstacles. Other amenities include a secure gated entry, built-in bbq, solar w/ a Tesla charger & 3-car garage. For sale or lease - can be sold furnished.