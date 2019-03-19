All apartments in Malibu
30739 LA BRISA Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

30739 LA BRISA Drive

30739 La Brisa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

30739 La Brisa Drive, Malibu, CA 90265
Trancas Canyon

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
tennis court
Coveted Malibu West atrium model home. Chic and contemporary with floor to ceiling walls of glass. Prime location on a quiet cul-de-sac street - just a short walk to the beach and Vintage Market and quick drive to local schools. Three comfortable bedrooms, an office and bonus room (which could be used as 4th bedroom), all beautifully finished including stainless steel Viking kitchen, Terrazzo and cork floors, beaded glass baths, abundant natural light and beautiful trees/landscaping. This family friendly neighborhood includes private beach club and tennis court privileges. Available beginning December 22, 2018. Currently unfurnished and a longer term lease is preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30739 LA BRISA Drive have any available units?
30739 LA BRISA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 30739 LA BRISA Drive have?
Some of 30739 LA BRISA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30739 LA BRISA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
30739 LA BRISA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30739 LA BRISA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 30739 LA BRISA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 30739 LA BRISA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 30739 LA BRISA Drive offers parking.
Does 30739 LA BRISA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30739 LA BRISA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30739 LA BRISA Drive have a pool?
No, 30739 LA BRISA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 30739 LA BRISA Drive have accessible units?
No, 30739 LA BRISA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 30739 LA BRISA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30739 LA BRISA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 30739 LA BRISA Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 30739 LA BRISA Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
