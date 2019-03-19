30739 LA BRISA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage tennis court

Coveted Malibu West atrium model home. Chic and contemporary with floor to ceiling walls of glass. Prime location on a quiet cul-de-sac street - just a short walk to the beach and Vintage Market and quick drive to local schools. Three comfortable bedrooms, an office and bonus room (which could be used as 4th bedroom), all beautifully finished including stainless steel Viking kitchen, Terrazzo and cork floors, beaded glass baths, abundant natural light and beautiful trees/landscaping. This family friendly neighborhood includes private beach club and tennis court privileges. Available beginning December 22, 2018. Currently unfurnished and a longer term lease is preferred.